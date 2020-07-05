Ice cream event planned for July 11
LAGRANGE — Learn to make homemade ice cream using simple kitchen ingredients July 11 at the Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
The event, set to begin at 10 a.m., will allow participants to make the summer treat. According to naturalist Leslie Arnold, guests should come prepared to shake and wiggle and possibly get cold hands. The activity uses dairy products, and all ages are welcome.
The event will be held indoors and each family unit will be given a table with supplies ready to go. Individuals will be placed at tables 6 feet apart. Masks are required for all adults and recommended for children. Windows will be open and the building will be sanitized. The activity is limited to 25 people, and attendees must RSVP by calling 260-463-4022 or emailing larnold@lagrangecounty.org. Guests can take a to-go bag if they choose.
For more information, contact Arnold at 260-854-2225 or via email.
Local students named to Trine dean’s list
ANGOLA — Students from Trine University’s main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 term, including several local students. To earn dean’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list:
• Kennedy Brinkhoff, of Nappanee, majoring in business administration
• Michael Cunningham, majoring in civil engineering; Mason Peak, majoring in criminal justice-BS; Chance Wilson, majoring in criminal justice-BS; and Morgan Wittmer, majoring in elementary education, all of Elkhart
• Hunter Hlutke, of North Webster, majoring in design engineering technology
• Erika Kendall, of North Manchester, majoring in chemical engineering
• Tyler Kleva, majoring in sport management, and Matthew Maurer, majoring in design engineering technology, both of Granger
• Connor Kulp, of Goshen, majoring in management
• Faith Llera, majoring in accounting; Vanessa Munoz, majoring in biology; Riley Rasler, majoring in exercise science; and Codey Shafer, majoring in business administration, all of LaGrange
• Michaela Muzzillo, majoring in exercise science, and Cassandra Shipe, majoring in marketing, both of Hudson
• Henry Wagoner, of Warsaw, undeclared major
Parkview LaGrange Foundation’s annual paddle set
LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Foundation officials announced they will change the 11th annual Paddle for Parkview format in an effort to promote social distancing.
Instead of launching a canoe or kayak with a group of more than 100 other paddlers, participants are invited to complete a personal paddle on any day Monday through Friday between now and Sept. 25 at the Trading Post in Mongo.
Paddlers should act fast as registration must be completed no later than Friday, officials said in a recent news release. All Paddle for Parkview participants must pre-register online at Parkview.com/LaGrangePaddle or by calling 260-463-9004. Shortly after online registration, participants will be contacted with instructions for making a paddle reservation at the Trading Post. In addition to a paddling reservation, each registered paddler will receive an $8 gift card to a restaurant.
The funds raised during this year’s Paddle for Parkview will support the Parkview LaGrange Medication Assistance Program. Thanks to the generosity of donors, officials state in the news release, the program will continue aiding LaGrange County residents in paying for their prescription medications.
For more information about Paddle for Parkview, assistance with registration or to make a donation, contact Rose Fritzinger at Rose.Fritzinger@parkview.com or 260-463-9004.
