Hymn sing scheduled in Goshen
GOSHEN — Pleasant View Church, 58529 C.R. 23, will hold a hymn sing at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
All are welcome to the event, which will feature old favorites and some new songs.
There will be stories behind some of the hymns, as well as some selections taken from those in attendance.
Library offers Book Bites program
WAKARUSA — Book Bites, a drop-in story time designed to promote language and listening skills for children, will explore stories and activities to encourage a love of reading and learning.
The program will be held in the Children's Room of the Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 21. "All You Need for a Snowman" by Alice Schertle will be the featured book. Registration is not necessary.
“Why the Evergreen Trees Keep their Leaves in Winter” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear a POURQUOI story (a fictional narrative that explains why something is the way it is) about a little bird who was harbored all winter by the kindly conifers.
For more information, contact the library staff at 574-862-2465, visit the library’s Facebook page or wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Garden expo will be held Feb. 22
ELKHART — The Michiana Master Gardeners’ Association, in association with Purdue Extension Service of Elkhart County, will hold their second annual Elkhart County Garden Expo from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Pkwy.
The expo will feature notable speakers, garden-related vendors and educational demonstrations/workshops. Attendees have a chance to win a door prize and to participate in the silent auction as well. In addition, food vendors are on site all day. Tickets are $10 at the door.
The keynote speaker is Melinda Myers, an author of more than 20 gardening books, a TV and radio host, a contributing editor to Birds and Blooms magazine, and a newspaper columnist. Myers has been the recipient of numerous awards and has received recognition as an expert on horticulture. She will be speaking on “Garden Trends” and “Incorporating Native Plants into Your Landscape.”
Joe Gady, an organic farmer who became involved with fermentation 15 years ago, will speak on “Fermented Foods for Gut Health.” Joe and his wife, Megan, operate Farming for Life, a company that grows and produces fermented foods and drinks. Joe will be highlighting the healthy advantages of adding fermented foods to one’s diet.
Marcy Dailey, owner of Fawn Run Farm Mercantile and an avid gardener, will speak on “A Harvest of Herbs” and “Plant This, Not That!”
Local Master Gardeners will also be giving talks throughout the day. The topics range from water gardening, heirloom vegetables, composting, birds to landscaping tips. For a complete schedule and list of topics, visit bit.ly/36CWRgH.
Proceeds from the Michiana Master Gardeners’ Garden Expo support a variety of projects that give back to the community such as a community garden, which donates all produce to Church Community Services, seminars and programs, scholarships, and an average 9,000 hours annually devoted to volunteer service in the community.
For more information, contact Jeff Burbrink at the Purdue Extension — Elkhart County Office at 574-533-0554 at least one week prior to the meeting.
