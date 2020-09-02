Hunter safety classes coming up in LaGrange County
LaGrange County Parks is hosting three Hunter’s Safety Education classes for autumn Sept. 18-19 and Oct. 23-24 at Pine Knob Park, and Oct. 9-10 at Dallas Lake Park. Hunter safety is the state-required curriculum that must be passed before obtaining an Indiana hunting license. Both days of a session must be attended to earn certification.
Class times are from 5-9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
All participants are requested to wear facial masks. Participants must bring pencils and bring a Saturday lunch. There is no charge for the class. Expenses are paid for with each hunting license sold in Indiana.
Registration is required at https://www.register-ed.com/programs/indiana/103-indiana-hunter-education.
For more information regarding hunting seasons and hunter eligibility, call Indiana Conservation Officers at 260-244-3720. For other questions, contact LaGrange County Parks at 260-854-2225 or email lagrangecountyparks@yahoo.com
Voter registration drive set for Sept. 9
GOSHEN — There will be a voter registration drive Wednesday in the Goshen Brewing Co. parking lot, 315 W. Washington St., from 4-8 p.m.
This is for all eligible voters.
According to organizers, to be eligible, a person must be a U.S. citizen; be at least 18 years old on the day of the Election, Nov. 3; have lived in that precinct for at least 30 days before the election; and not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.
Registration applications will be offered in both English and Spanish.
To register, take a driver’s license or be ready to recite the last four digits of your Social Security number.
Organizers said that hand sanitizer will be provided, social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and people should wear a mask.
It was noted on the information provided that GBCo. is not associated with nor is sponsoring the voter registration drive. The drive is being conducted independently and not through any political parties or nonprofit organizations, organizers said.
GC ranked fifth nationally by magazine
GOSHEN — Washington Monthly magazine just ranked Goshen College number one in Indiana and number five nationally among bachelor’s colleges in their 2020 annual college rankings, which takes into consideration civic engagement, research and social mobility.
Goshen College was also listed as 13th out of nearly 400 colleges in the Midwest for “Best Bang for the Buck,” again receiving high marks for graduation rate, graduate performance and repayment rank, according to a news release from college officials.
About 250 colleges are included in the rankings, which includes “institutions that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees.”
“I’m pleased that Washington Monthly continues to recognize Goshen College’s strengths in academic excellence, affordability, serving the public good, diversity and equitable outcomes for all of our students,” Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus said.
Washington Monthly gave high marks to Goshen College in several areas, including ranking the college third in research, which takes into account the percentage of students who go on to earn a Ph.D.; sixth for graduation rate and 16th for social mobility.
Goshen College’s Washington Monthly rankings:
• No. 5 best bachelor’s college (national bachelor’s colleges)
• No. 3 research rank (national bachelor’s colleges)
• No. 6 for 8-year graduation rate (national bachelor’s colleges)
• No. 13 in Midwest for “Best Bang for the Buck”
• No. 16 social mobility (national bachelor’s colleges)
