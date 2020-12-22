Hundreds of items collected in coat drive
ELKHART — United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties’ annual coat drive has collected more than 750 coats for local schoolchildren and families in need.
More than 500 children’s coats were given to local school systems, along with 500 hats that were knit by individuals incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, according to United Way officials in a recent news release. The remaining coats will be distributed by five local nonprofits, including ADEC, Elkhart County Clubhouse, Faith Mission, Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network and the Window.
“We are so grateful to all of those who donated. Every year there are children that don’t have the appropriate clothing to keep warm while waiting for the bus or walking to school,” Mona Livingston, organizer of the drive and director of community impact at United Way, said. “It’s become a United Way tradition to work with schools and shelters to make sure that our most vulnerable neighbors are ready for winter.”
More than 50 schools and businesses participated by hosting a collection bin. A large donation from the Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office combined with a discount from a local Meijer store allowed United Way to purchase coats in addition to those collected in bins. Sponsorship of the drive was provided by Insight Accounting Group.
Lawn care series being offered in February
Residents in search of greener, healthier lawns can take part in Purdue Extension’s four-part online series of classes.
The DIY Lawn Care virtual series will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays on Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25.
Topics to be covered include lawn fertilization, mowing, lawn pests, irrigation needs, weed management, lawn renovation and lawn establishment. The recommendations given in the program will be based on research by Purdue Extension in Indiana, according to a news release from Purdue Extension officials.
The cost of the program is $20 for the series. Register online at https://puext.in/DIYLawncareRegister by Jan. 28.
Middlebury library announces holiday hoursMIDDLEBURY — Due to the New Year’s holiday, the Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 E. Winslow, will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, library officials announced recently.
Library-To-Go has extended hours while the library building is closed to protect patrons and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. For computer services, copies and faxes, local residents should call the library. The library’s digital collection is available at any time from the website’s homepage.
Library-To-Go hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 574-825-5601 or go online to www.mdy.lib.in.us.
Residents asked to clear snow, ice
INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service is asking residents to help keep letter carriers safe from slips, trips or falls throughout the winter months.
“Our letter carriers are the best in the business,” acting Greater Indiana District Manager Christi Johnson-Kennedy said. “While they are accustomed to winter weather, they still need the cooperation of homeowners to help them reduce the risk of accidents.”
Mounds of snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes create havoc for carriers trying to safely affect mail delivery, postal officials stated in a recent news release. Residents are asked to maintain a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways and approach from the street — and help postal carriers provide timely delivery of those holiday packages, cards and letters
Residents who receive curbside mail delivery are asked to keep the approach to and from the mailbox clear of snow, or any other obstacles such as trash cans and other vehicles. The carrier needs to be able to delivery mail safely without leaving the vehicle or backing up, according to the news release.
