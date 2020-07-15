Hot dog sale to be held Saturday
GOSHEN — A hillbilly hot dog sale will be held at 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday at Ideal Lawnmower Shop, 628 E. Lincoln Ave.
The event is drive-through only.
Tickets are available at the shop in advance. Cost is $5 per meal for a hillbilly hot dog, chips and bottled water. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the sale. Pre-sale tickets are guaranteed only until 2 p.m. No refunds will be offered.
Pain management specialist announces transfer
GOSHEN — Board-certified pain medicine specialist Dr. Robert Hill has transferred to Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, according to a news release from Goshen Health.
Hill combines interventions, medication and physical therapy to help patients with chronic pain regain control of their lives and keep their independence. He specializes in treating patients with conditions that affect the bones of the spine, including degenerative spine disease, herniated discs, stenosis and fractured vertebrae.
Prior to joining the orthopedics team, Hill treated patients at the former Goshen Physicians Pain Management office in Keystone Square.
Hill completed fellowship training in anesthesiology and pain medicine at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. He holds a Doctor of Medicine from Creighton University School of Medicine, also in Omaha. His residency in anesthesiology was with Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio.
Online portal available for buying licenses
A new secure portal called Access Indiana has been created for Indiana residents to purchase hunting, fishing and trapping licenses.
The portal allows people to interact with all facets of state government through a single login instead of many, according to a news release from government officials. Presently, there are 18 services that users can enter from Access Indiana. A full list is available at https://www.in.gov/access/available-services.html.
Individuals who already have an Indiana Department of Natural Resources account to purchase licenses should watch for an email from the DNR that will provide login information. New DNR customers will be directed to create an Access Indiana account first, before supplying additional DNR-specific account information.
To prepare for the transition, customers can create an Access Indiana account today at https://access.IN.gov. For help getting started with Access Indiana, go to: https://www.in.gov/access/getting-started.html. If a user needs additional assistance with their username or password, they can call 800-457-8283, for Access Indiana customer support. The DNR is unable to assist with usernames and passwords.
For more information about the Access Indiana portal, answers to FAQs and other helpful information is at https://www.in.gov/access/faqs-help.html.
Butterfly count volunteers sought
Maple Wood Nature Center Naturalist Leslie Arnold is looking for volunteers to participate in the East LaGrange County North American Butterfly Association count on July 25.
Volunteers are needed to help count butterflies at Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area and other park properties. Residents who live within the circle may choose to count on their own road. Knowledge of butterflies is a plus, but it is not necessary, according to a news release from Arnold.
Upon registering to help, residents can choose a driving route or walking trail. Participants can also count from a bike or buggy. Volunteers can select their time to count and the amount of time they commit, Arnold stated in the news release. All count paperwork will be provided upon registration.
The count is intended to promote an interest in butterflies and provide results for long-term scientific monitoring.
For more information or to sign up, contact Arnold at 260-463-4022 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org. Learn more about butterfly counts at www.naba.org.
