Homemakers to hold sewing day Feb. 11
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will host sewing days the second Tuesday of each month through May. The next sewing day will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Home & Family Arts Building at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen.
Lunch will be provided.
The event will help attendees network with other volunteers and get some exercise, according to Purdue Extension officials. Volunteers are needed to cut, press, turn, sew and complete a variety of tasks to make items to be shared with the homeless, schools, volunteer fire departments and hospitals.
To make a reservation, call the Elkhart County Extension Office at 574-533-0554.
Area students earn Trine University degrees
ANGOLA — Numerous Trine University students recently completed their degree requirements at the end of the fall 2019 semester, including several local students.
The following area students earned degrees from Trine:
• Jennifer Duty, of Wolcottville, who completed a Bachelor of Science in exercise science degree.
• Lucas Garza, of Syracuse, who completed a Bachelor of Science in business administration and master of business administration degree.
• Audri Hayward, of Hudson, who completed a Bachelor of Science in psychology degree.
• Sarina Loza, of Elkhart, who completed a Bachelor of Science in psychology degree.
• Ariel Shutt, of Wolcottville, who completed a Bachelor of Science in exercise science degree.
Elkhart Chamber to host first of Third House Meetings
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host the second of three Third House Meetings from noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St.
Third House Meetings are interactive and open to chamber member and non-member businesses and organizations. State lawmakers will share updates and then answer questions from attendees, according to a news release from Chamber officials.
The final of the Third House Meetings will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
“Advocacy on behalf of our members is at the very core of the work the Chamber does on a daily basis. Being able to host our state lawmakers so they can meet face-to-face with their constituents is a privilege we look forward to each year,” Levon Johnson, Chamber president and CEO, said.
Indiana legislators invited to the Third House Meetings include Rep. David Abbott, Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Curt Nisly, Rep. Christy Stutzman, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot, Sen. Ryan Mishler and Sen. Linda Rogers.
“This opportunity to engage with our elected officials is paramount to insuring that the voices of Elkhart County are being echoed in the Statehouse during legislative sessions. The Third House Meetings give the legislators and the voters a chance to communicate in an open forum,” Johnson said.
One of the key objectives of the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce is to advocate for business interests locally, at the state level and nationally.
Dinner and Delicacies will take place Saturday
ELKHART — Dinner and Delicacies, hosted by SPA Women’s Ministry Homes, will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at Center Six One Five, 2707 C.R. 15.
There will be appetizers and dinner, live music, a silent auction and a dessert auction. Pastor Gil Michel of That Church Downtown in South Bend is this year’s emcee. Those who attend will hear testimonies of the work God is doing in the hearts and lives of women who have struggled with addiction, according to organizers. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide Christ-centered, residential treatment, transitional housing and aftercare for women in the community.
For tickets, visit spaministryhomes.org. An individual ticket costs $35 and a table sponsorship for eight is $280. Registration should be completed by Monday. For more information, call Karen Green at 574-522-8338.
