Holiday make-and- take at the library
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library recently announced the addition of a series of do-it-yourself programs to its monthly events.
These workshops will feature a special craft project themed around the different holidays/seasons in the year.
Instructor Deb Gulley will provide inspiration and materials for the participants to design their own creation. The class is open to anyone interested in arts and crafts. An adult should be present if the person is younger than 16.
This program will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6–8 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St. Cost for project is $15. A $5 deposit and registration is required. Registration can be completed at the LaGrange County Public Library by Nov. 25.
Great American Smokeout Nov. 21
ELKHART — Nov. 21 is the date for the Great American Smokeout, a day set aside by the American Cancer Society to encourage smokers to give up tobacco, at least for one day, and to think about quitting for good.
Tobacco Control of Elkhart County encourages tobacco users to use the Great American Smokeout as a day to take a first step toward becoming tobacco-free. On Nov. 21, the coalition will be offering Curb the Cravings Kits, filled with a variety of resources (whiles supplies last) to help smokers through their journey, at the Elkhart County Health Department, 608 Oakland Ave., from 8 a.m.– 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Adrienne Thomas, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County project manager, at 574-523-2117.
Waterford Crossing to host Deck The Halls event
for Boys & Girls Club
GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing Senior Living is hosting a fundraising event, “Deck the Halls,” to benefit the Boys & Girls Club. Community members and businesses in the local community have decorated wreaths that will be auctioned at a silent auction event Nov. 21. The silent auction will be held in the Assisted Living building on the campus from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Decorated wreaths will be accepted for donation for the event until this upcoming Wednesday.
In addition to the silent auction, patrons can enjoy a variety of refreshments and music from a harpist. For information on donating a wreath for the event or attending the event, contact Lisa Zollinger at 574-536-0313.
Maple Wood to host 30th
anniversary open house
LAGRANGE — Maple Wood Nature Center is turning 30. To celebrate, LaGrange County Parks officials and Friends of LaGrange County Parks invite the public to an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
Cupcakes and punch will be served while supplies last. Attendees can take a luminary walk on the trail and enjoy s’mores by a campfire. The Friends will be serving warm apple cider and maple tea for purchase. People can socialize inside, listen to music and look for familiar faces in a picture slideshow. The open house is for patrons of all ages. Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South. For more information, contact Naturalist Leslie Arnold, at 260-854-2225, or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Needlework enthusiasts meet monthly
GOSHEN — Anyone who enjoys needlework or who would like to learn more about various needlework skills is invited to join the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers for Needlework Network.
The Extension Homemakers meet from 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Thursday of each month, with the exception of July, to fellowship and share their skills and knowledge of needlework.
Sewers can take any project they are working on to share with the group or perhaps get some help with. Projects include knitting, crocheting, paper piecing, beading, cross stitching, embroidery and quilting.
For more information or to be added to an email reminder list, call Extension Homemaker Kris Peterson at 238-2065 or Extension Educator Mary Ann Lienhart Cross at the Extension Office at 533-0554.
