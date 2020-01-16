Health screenings offered at Goshen Health
GOSHEN — Goshen Health has started to offer weekday appointments for health screenings.
Health care professionals will answer questions and can make simple recommendations based on results of the screenings, according to officials with Goshen Health. Unless noted otherwise, the following health screenings are free: Blood pressure, pulse and blood oxygen level; body mass index; bone density heel scan (for women older than age 50); cholesterol ($20 fee, prepayment required); and diabetes risk assessment.
To schedule a screening, call 574-364-2496.
Concord to host superintendent search forums
ELKHART — The public is invited to attend a forum to discuss the search for a new superintendent of Concord Community Schools.
“The purpose of this meeting is to give the public an opportunity to provide comments that will assist the Concord School Board in developing a candidate profile that will highlight the skills and qualities desired in the next superintendent of schools,” Kami Wait, president of Concord school board, said.
Forums will be held at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29.
Members of the public are invited to learn more about the superintendent search process and timeline. Time will also be allotted for the public to share comments.
The Concord school board has selected the University Superintendent Search Team with representatives from Ball State University, Indiana State University, Indiana University and Purdue University to assist in the superintendent search process.
Historical society to offer program on Sprunger Brothers
TOPEKA — Sprunger Brothers and the company's line of power tools will be the subject of Tuesday's Topeka Area Historical Society program.
The meeting will be held in the LaGrange County Public Library-Topeka branch, 133 N. Main S., at 6:30 p.m. A number of Sprunger family members will be in attendance and plan to share some of their memories. The public is invited to the free program.
When Harry and Lynn Sprunger moved their fledgling home power tool company to Topeka in the fall of 1946, it was the beginning of a new chapter in the town's history, according to officials with the historical society. For the first time, Topeka had a modern factory.
“Sprunger Brothers power tools can still be found today,” Harold Gingerich, president of the historical society, said. “Many are still being used by satisfied homeowners. For others, the tools have become collectors’ items.”
The historical society has several saws on display at the Depot Museum.
The Topeka Area Historical Society holds bi-monthly public meetings and publishes quarterly newsletters. Past newsletters can be viewed on the group’s updated website at www.topekahistoricalsociety.com.
The meeting is open to all ages and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call 260-499-0126 or visit the Topeka Historical Society of Facebook.
Tax experts to offer program at library
ELKHART — Tax season is here and Elkhart Public Library wants to help local residents.
From 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at the library, 300 S. Second St., Elkhart, experts from the Notre Dame Tax Clinic will be on hand for Talk 1040: Taking Your Tax Questions, to go over everything people need to know before they file their federal taxes.
After the presentation on changes to taxes and forms for this year, one-on-one sessions will be available for assistance and questions. Appointments, which are not necessary, are on a first-come, first-served basis.
