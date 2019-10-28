Haunted Museum event rescheduled for Saturday
WAKARUSA — The trunk-or-treat and Haunted Museum, originally planned for this past weekend, have been rescheduled for Saturday at the Wakarusa Historical Society Museum, 403 E. Wabash Ave.
Trunk-or-treat will take place from 4-6 p.m., and the Haunted Museum tours will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.
Admission for the tour is $1 per person and free for children age 6 and younger.
Governor accepting applications for fellowship program
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced applications will be accepted through Feb. 28, 2020, for the 2020-21 Governor’s Fellowship.
The fellowship provides an experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.
The program is open to college graduates who receive their bachelor’s degrees in either the fall 2019 or spring 2020. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Many governor’s fellow participants have gone on to careers in both the public and private sectors — with some serving at the highest levels of local, state and federal government.
The application and submission guidelines can be found online at in.gov/gov/fellowship.htm. To be eligible for consideration, the application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by Feb. 28, 2020.
For more information, contact Jim Suess at the governor’s office at jsuess@gov.in.gov.
Council on Aging to host Halloween event
ELKHART — The local children will not be alone this year in celebrating Halloween. The Council on Aging of Elkhart County will be celebrating its 44th anniversary of serving seniors and the disabled throughout the county.
The council will host an event at 10:45 a.m. Thursday during its weekly Life Enrichment Program at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart.
Attendees are asked to use door E3 on the east side of the building. An elevator will be available for those in need.
As in previous years, senior participants are asked to dress in their Halloween costumes for the most original, scariest and best-dressed contest.
For more information, contact the Council on Aging of Elkhart County at 574-295-1820 or go online at elkhartcoa.org.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Today, $2 burgers will be served from 4 – 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, a Chinese food buffet will be available or diners may order from the menu from 5–7 p.m.
On Friday, a fish or shrimp dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. Bingo will be played at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
