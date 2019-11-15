Handbell choir to give free Christmas concert
SYRACUSE — A volunteer handbell choir will ring in the holidays with a free community Christmas concert.
Calvary United Methodist Church’s volunteer handbell choir will present “Christmas Ringing and Singing” at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S Huntington St.
The concert will feature the handbell choir as well as several of Calvary church’s singing groups.
Calvary UMC’s volunteer handbell choir has been playing for more than 25 years.
“We are offering this concert as part of our community outreach,” explained bells director Amy Rensberger. “This year we played at senior living centers too, and I’m hoping we will continue to offer concerts in 2020 as part of our ministry.”
Light refreshments will follow the concert. For more information call the church office at 574-457-3778.
Museum offering special tour of new exhibit
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a Curator’s Talk for its newest exhibit, “Crossroads of Elkhart County: Claiming the Land on Saturday,” Nov. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St. There is no admission to attend.
Patrick McGuire, the museum’s curator of education, will lead this special guided tour of the museum’s newest exhibit that tells the story of this area from European contact through the year 1850. “We will be sharing with our audience what types of things we had to research, information we learned in the process and how we put it together to create the exhibit. The program will also talk about how we decided what to leave out, and how we made those decisions,” McGuire said.
Visitors will be able to share their opinions on the exhibit. “The museum staff wants to hear from our visitors on what types of questions they may have after touring the exhibit. Do they want to know more about a certain topic or do they have a certain question they need answered,” McGuire said. “The feedback taken from the Curator’s Chat will be used to create future programs and interpretation. This is a great opportunity for the community to be a part of telling its story while seeing a new change for the museum.”
Project Lifesaver International to provide specialized training for first responders
ELKHART — On Dec. 16 and 17, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting Project Lifesaver training for first responders. Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Joseph County Police Department will be among those in attendance.
Project Lifesaver International provides specialized training for first responders using radio technology to detect transmitters worn by clients.
In 2004, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Elkhart County TRIAD brought the Project Lifesaver program to Elkhart County. Elkhart County was the second county in Indiana to adopt Project Lifesaver. With the continued support of Sheriff Jeff Siegel and TRIAD, Project Lifesaver continues to provide a peace of mind for families with loved ones suffering from cognitive conditions that cause them to wander.
Registration for gingerbread contest underway
MIDDLEBURY — People of all ages and skill levels are invited to create a gingerbread house at home and enter it in one of the Gingerbread Jamboree contest categories: students 17 and under, adults 18 and older, or family/group projects. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning entries.
Projects must be registered by Nov. 29, delivered to the Middlebury Community Historical Museum on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. or 5 – 7 p.m., and will be on public display Dec. 6 – 8. Registration forms are available at www.middleburythenandnow.org and at First State Bank, Middlebury Community Public Library and Middlebury Community Historical Museum. There is no fee to enter the contest.
All gingerbread houses or buildings must be 100% edible except for the baseboard, with the gingerbread entry’s title in a visible place on the base. The base should be made of plywood and not exceed 18-by-18 inches. Complete contest rules are on the registration form. Registrations can be dropped off at the Middlebury Historical Museum or emailed to MiddleburyThenandNow@gmail.com. For more information regarding the contest entry or rules, use email at the above address or visit the website.
