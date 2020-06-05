Gospel Echoes Team offering meal
GOSHEN — Gospel Echoes Team prison ministry will offer a meal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincoln Way East.
There will be pulled pork, homemade buns, chicken-in-the-barrel, baked beans, homemade chips and homemade ice cream. Donations will be accepted.
A livestream presentation will be available at 6:30 p.m. A link will be available online. Visit www.gospelechoes.com click on livestream tab, and find the link for Goshen Livestream. The ministry’s Facebook and YouTube channel will also have the livestream available.
The presentation will include gospel music by the Harvest Team, Mercy Road Team and New Life Team. Special guest speaker Jerry Detweiler will be giving testimony to his prison work as a Gospel Echoes Bible Study Grader. Detweiler has graded more than 1,000 Gospel Echoes Bible Study Correspondence Courses. Donations can be made via the website or by calling the office during the Livestream.
For more information, call the Gospel Echoes office 574-533-0221, 574-536-9065 or email info@gospelechoes.com. The office will be open for calls during the livestream.
Gospel Echoes Teams have ministered in more than 500 prisons and also provide a Bible Study Correspondence Course and other literature free to prisoners.
Six local students graduate from DePauw University
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — DePauw University held a virtual recognition ceremony May 17 to celebrate the achievements of the graduating class of 2020, which included several local students.
Local graduates include Tanner Cleveland and Sydney Wysong, both of Nappanee; John Cotton of Goshen; Jeremy Jones of Bourbon; Audrey Overbey of Elkhart; and Chad Sellers of Wakarusa.
The ceremony can be viewed in its entirety on the University website and on Depauw University’s YouTube channel.
New time set for Fairfield schools meeting
GOSHEN — A change in time has been announced for the Fairfield Community Schools’ regularly scheduled board meeting on June 11.
The new time for the meeting is 4:30 p.m., according to Fairfield Community Schools Executive Assistant Heather Doberenz.
Boating restrictions lifted on local lakes
The emergency orders restricting motorized watercraft to idle speed on the West Lakes chain, Knapp Lake and the Indian Lakes chain have been rescinded. Normal boating operations may resume.
The West Lakes chain, located in Noble County, consists of Jones, Steinberger, Tamarack and Waldron lakes.
The Indian Lakes chain, located in LaGrange County, consists of Dallas, Witmer, Hackenberg, Westler, and Messick lakes.
Knapp Lake is located in Noble County.
In addition, restrictions have been lifted on the Barbee chain of lakes in Kosciusko County.
The Barbee chain includes Kuhn, Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Irish, Banning, Sawmill and Sechrist lakes.
Fire Merit Commission meeting canceled
ELKHART — The regular meeting of the Fire Merit Commission for the city of Elkhart scheduled for Monday in the council chambers has been canceled according to Fire Merit Commission President Jim Rodino.
Free fishing weekend begins Saturday
This weekend is free fishing weekend for Indiana residents, who will not need a license to fish public Hoosier waters on those days.
The weekend kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week, which is Saturday through June 14. The week is a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational boating and fishing.
June is an especially good time to fish for largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish and Skamania steelhead, according to Department of Natural Resources.
For public fishing areas and access sites, see on.IN.gov/where2fish. For fishing tips and videos, visit wildlife.IN.gov/3600.htm. Some urban parks were also stocked with catchable-size channel catfish recently — see wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm for a list of those sites. Indiana is also home to several water trails across the state that provide paddling opportunities. See on.IN.gov/watertrails for more information.
