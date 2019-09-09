Goshen to celebrate 40th year of having a sister city
GOSHEN — The Goshen Historical Society will present a program honoring the 40th anniversary of Goshen's sister city relationship with Bexbach, Germany, Thursday at 7 p.m. in Jennings Auditorium of the Greencroft Community Center.
The program will be led by Margie Cowels and Kris Reiff, who are members of the Sister City Committee of Goshen. Included will be a power point of exchange activities with Bexbach, slides of Bexbach and a panel presentation with Allan Kauffman, Carol Miller and David Simmons relating their experiences during the program's history.
This program is a part of the Sister City Committee's effort to reinvigorate Goshen's relationship with Bexbach, committee officials stated in a press release. A display honoring Bexbach relationship with Goshen is now in the north window of the Goshen Historical Society Museum.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., is hosting several upcoming events this week and invites the public.
Today from 4 to 8 p.m., the VFW will be selling $2 burgers.
On Wednesday, people can order from menu or a special from 5–7 p.m.
On Friday, there will be a Swiss steak dinner served from 5–7 p.m. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
And on Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Global warming topic of LLI talk
GOSHEN — “Global Warming: A Hot Topic!” will be presented by Paul Meyer Reimer Sept. 17, 19, 24 and 26 from 2–3:30 p.m. at Jennings Auditorium in Greencroft Goshen Community Center.
Cost is: members $20 and non-members $40.
Register for this class by going to www.lif-learn.org or by calling 574-535-7566 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The group will look at possible solutions and suffering, as well as consequences beyond warmer weather, according to information provided by the Lifelong Learning Institute. “We'll examine what other civilizations have or haven't done when faced with environmental problems. And we'll explore the biggest unknown in the climate system: What will the humans do?”
Paul Meyer Reimer grew up in Goshen. He worked his way through Goshen College repairing and selling bicycles, while getting a degree in physics. He continued on in physics doing X-ray research, which took him to Germany and Japan. Now he teaches physics, math and climate change at Goshen College.
Meyer Reimer’s current research is using satellite data to study groundwater. He is married to Kathy Meyer Reimer, they have three children. Paul and Kathy have led Goshen College student groups in Dominican Republic, Cuba and Tanzania.
Clean Your Files Day shredding event set
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart, Integra Certified Document Destruction and the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce invites businesses, non-profits, schools and residents to drop off unneeded office paper as part of Clean Your Files Day at Civic Plaza in downtown Elkhart Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location will be in the Civic Parking Lot in the lower part of the plaza.
Integra staff will provide free shredding and recycling up to five boxes. Each box thereafter will be only $3. Boxes should be no larger than a typical file box in size. Recycling paper saves energy, reduces the number of trees cut down and helps improve air quality, according to event organizers.
For more information, call the Greater Elkhart Chamber at 574-293-1531 or Integra at 574-295-4611, ext. 552. Registration is not required.
