Goshen Physicians opens new family medicine office
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians recently opened a new office in the company's professional park at 2016 S. Main St. The new location offers family medicine and obstetric services, Goshen Health officials announced in a news release Tuesday.
Provider teams from Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Lincoln Avenue and Plymouth Avenue offices merged into the new location. Providers include Dr. Anna Grady; Dr. Chris Haimes; Dr. Bethany Perrin; Dr. Kim Stuckey-Schrock; and nurse practitioner Diana Marmolejos. Grady, Stuckey-Schrock and Marmolejos speak Spanish.
“We are excited to have this updated and expanded family medicine office space complete. Access to primary care services is an integral part of our mission to improve the health of our communities,” Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health, said.
A video tour will be posted later this month at Facebook.com/GoshenHealth.
School board looks to fill vacancy
ELKHART — Concord Community Schools has a vacancy on its school board, following the passing of longtime board member Randy Myers, who had served on the school board since 2002, including 12 years as board president.
Indiana law requires that Concord Community Schools fill Myers’s remaining term on the school board within 30 days. His term runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
The four school board members, by majority vote, will fill the vacancy by appointing a person who meets residency and other qualifications, including: must be an American citizen; must be a qualified voter; age 21 or older; and have been a resident within the school corporation boundaries continuously for more than one year and within the state of Indiana for two years prior to the date of the appointment.
Individuals who are interested in serving on the board should submit a written letter of interest to Concord School Board President Kami Wait, Attn: Board Vacancy, Concord Community School Corporation, Board of School Trustees, 59040 Minuteman Way, Elkhart, IN 46517.
A questionnaire will then be provided to applicants. The questionnaire must be returned to the Concord Education Center no later than noon June 11.
Local student receives doctorate degree
HARROGATE, Tennessee — Karla Allen of Syracuse, received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree May 9 from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Allen received her undergraduate degree from Purdue University. She will continue her medical training as a family medicine resident in the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program in Fort Wayne. She is the daughter of Larry and Fran Allen.
The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University.
Goshen Heart & Vascular Center earns three stars
GOSHEN — The Society for Vascular Surgery’s Vascular Quality Initiative has awarded Goshen Heart & Vascular Center three stars for active participation in the Registry Participation Program.
The mission of the SVS VQI is to improve patient safety and the quality of vascular care delivery by providing web-based collection, aggregation and analysis of clinical data for all patients undergoing specific vascular treatments, according to a news release from Goshen Health officials last week.
The participation awards program began in 2016 to encourage and recognize active participation in the registries program.
Participating centers can earn up to three stars based on actions that lead to better patient care, including: the completeness of long-term, follow-up reporting; physician attendance at semi-annual meetings of a regional quality group; initiation of quality improvement activities based on VQI data; the number of vascular registries in which the center participates; and VQI’s registries contain demographic, clinical, procedural and outcomes data from more than 670,000 vascular procedures performed in the U.S. and Canada. All participants receive regular performance reports so they can use their data to support quality improvement initiatives.
