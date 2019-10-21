Goshen native completes basic training
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Anthony C. Beatriz graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Beatriz is the son of Jennifer Carmona of Goshen and is a 2018 graduate of Goshen High School.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Food-free Halloween event planned
ELKHART — A food-free trunk or treat will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 4206 E. Bristol St.
The event is being coordinated by Jamie Stuck in honor of her son who has multiple severe food allergies, as well as other children who have medical issues such as diabetes or feeding tubes who cannot take part in the traditional trick or treat experience.
All children and families are welcome to attend. There will be a fire truck on hand for children to visit, as well as a coloring station and an area for children to draw with sidewalk chalk.
The event will be held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at the church.
'Growing Goshen Together' program is Thursday
GOSHEN — The second in a series of three community conversations titled "Growing Goshen Together" will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Shanklin Park in the Schrock Pavilion.
The community conversations, each being held at various locations throughout the city, are focused on a different theme that arose from participating members at a pilot conversation in April. Thursday's theme is "How Goshen grows: Balancing power and raising up leaders. This conversation will address leadership and power in the Goshen community.
Participants will have the opportunity to speak into successful balances of power and how that is created, as well as look at challenges to equalized power.
Interpretation will be offered at each table between English and Spanish, and all information and introductory comments will also be provided in both languages.
After each conversation, the facilitator will write a report based on table notes and comments, and post-event surveys. The report will include highlights from the conversation about themes that emerged, as well as ideas or recommendations.
"Who is Goshen: Telling our stories," the third program in the series, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Boys and Girls Club.
This conversation will provide space to get to know others in the community by listening and sharing about identity and the experiences that shape each person.
Wakarusa Public Library hosting story hour
WAKARUSA — Book Bites, an informal story hour, will be offered for children at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 6 in the children’s room of the Wakarusa Public Library. Preschool story hour will not be held on Nov. 4 or 5.
Children will hear “Tatty Ratty” by Helen Cooper and participate in a craft or activity. No registration is required for the event.
In addition, “Halloween” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
For more information on events at the library, visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
