Goshen merchants support nonprofits
GOSHEN — This weekend, small business owners will make a big difference, and they’re inviting the community to get involved.
Spring Into Action returns to downtown Goshen this Friday and Saturday. Participating businesses will donate 10% of their profits on those days to local not-for-profit organizations.
“This means that when you eat, drink, and shop downtown, you’re also helping a nonprofit,” said Spring Into Action event coordinator Adrienne Nesbitt. “That’s a win for everyone!”
Participating businesses and their chosen non-profits are:
• Constant Spring — The Goshen Theater
• EAT Goshen — Art House
• Electric Brew — Trees for Goshen
• Elephant Bar — Friends of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail
• Energy Well — Boys & Girls Club of Goshen
• Fables Books — The Window
• Goshen Brewing Company — Art House
• I M SHE — Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network
• The Imagination Spot — Bashor Children’s Home
• Jojo’s Pretzels — The Farm Place
• Jules Boutique — Ryan’s Place
• Maple City Market — Elkhart County Clubhouse
• Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Goshen — Horizon Education Alliance
• Twisted Britches Boutique — Veterans of Foreign Wars
• Venturi — Mosaic Health & Healing Arts
Ten Thousand Villages Goshen is a non-profit already, so shopping there always helps its mission. Additionally, INterra Credit Union will be collecting donations for the Center for Healing & Hope.
“Our downtown is incredible,” Nesbitt said. “Even during challenging times like these, the business owners here still want to give back in ways that help our entire community. They deserve our support.”
For more information, visit DowntownGoshen.org or the Downtown Goshen Facebook page.
Elkhart Redevelopment calls executive session
ELKHART — The Elkhart Redevelopment Commission will meet in executive session at 3:30 p.m. April. 13.
The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers Conference Room, Municipal Building, 229 S. Second St.
The meeting is closed to the public and they will be discussing litigation strategy.
Extension offering nutrition lessons
GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension Nutrition Education Program is providing virtual nutrition lesson options to adults with limited resources throughout Indiana. To sign up for free lessons locally, contact Julie Miers at miersj@purdue.edu or 574-612-3079. Learn more at www.eatgathergo.org/free-programs.
