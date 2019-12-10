Goshen library board names Rice as director
GOSHEN — The Board of Trustees of Goshen Public Library announced Monday the appointment of Ann-Margaret Rice as their new director.
She was selected after a nationwide search over the past year. She has served for 19 years as the head of Adult and Young Adult Services at the library.
Rice is dedicated to increasing the Library’s outreach to the community by serving as a third space for education, developing new branding and marketing plans for the library, conducting strategic planning with both short and long range goals identified, and continuing to deconstruct barriers in order to increase access for all patrons in the library's service area, officials said in a news release.
Rice, having former ties to South Bend, Muncie and Syracuse, resides in Goshen with her husband and two children.
For more information, visit the library at 601 S Fifth St., online at goshenpl.lib.in.us/ or call 574-533-9531.
Night hike set for Dec. 17 at Bonneyville Mill County Park
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks will be offering an Illuminated Night Hike at Bonneyville Mill County Park at 6 p.m. Dec. 17.
All are invited to experience the park in a different light on a nighttime trek exploring the park after dark. Beginning at dusk, visitors will head out for a one-mile hike with luminaries placed along the trail to mark the way. The evening excursion will also give hikers the chance to encounter some of the park’s nocturnal wildlife, park officials said in a news release Monday.
The night hike is free with no registration required. Participants are advised to dress for the weather and arrive early, as the group will head out at 6 p.m. sharp.
Bonneyville Mill County Park is located 2.5 miles east of Bristol, south of Ind. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131. The hike will depart from the Feedlot Shelter, adjacent to the main parking lot in the park.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park are available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Applications available for Senate page program
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2020 Senate Page Program, according to state Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse.
During the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 can tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet with their state senator.
“Serving as a page is an excellent opportunity to learn more about Indiana’s government and watch the lawmaking process directly from the Senate floor,” Doriot said. “The Senate Page Program offers a unique firsthand experience for our students, and I encourage those from Senate District 12 to participate.”
The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through early March. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early, Doriot explained. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
For more information or to apply, visit IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
