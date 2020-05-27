Goshen Girl Scout earns award
FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana recently announced a local Girl Scout earned a Gold Award.
The Gold Award is earned by girls in ninth through 12th grades who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges, according to a news release from Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana.
Taylor Andresen, who will be a senior at Goshen High School, titled her Gold Award project, “Building Awareness for Older Girl Scouts.” The daughter of Kathy and Jason Andresen, Taylor’s goal was to build awareness for Girl Scouts in high school. She wanted people to know that Girl Scouts offers programming for high school-age girls and to potentially recruit older girls. Taylor designed a custom letter jacket featuring her highest awards and chevrons for every program level completed. She wore the jacket to pass out flyers about what it’s like being an older Girl Scout.
Goshen resident earns doctor of education degree
NEWBERG, Ore. — Tim Lehman, of Goshen, was among more than 900 undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University this spring. Lehman, who earned a doctor of education degree, is the head of school at Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen.
Indiana Notaries Public to see changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s largest body of public officials is undergoing a number of changes to longstanding regulations, Secretary of State Connie Lawson stated in a recent news release.
Indiana notaries public can now discharge their duties remotely, and new rules for continuing education will soon take effect.
One major change introduced this year was the debut of remote notarization, which took effect on March 31. In a remote notary situation, signers appear before the remote notary public by two-way audio/visual communication. This communication must be on a pre-approved platform, and the notarization and signatures are captured electronically.
For this change, the Business Services Division fast-tracked the adoption of the rules, and the office started accepting applications for remote notary authorization three months earlier than planned. This authorized Indiana notaries to perform remote notarizations at an essential time, due to stay at home orders and social distancing protocols stemming from COVID-19.
Only active notaries can become remote notaries, and only after an application has been accepted (in addition to the general requirements for notaries). Remote notaries must work through state-approved technology vendors.
Starting July 1, all notaries will be required to take a continuing education course every two years during their eight-year commission. All notaries are required to participate and, if a notary fails to complete their continuing education requirements by the deadline, their commission will be terminated.
For more information, visit in.gov/sos/business/index.htm.
Caucus will be held today in Nappanee
NAPPANEE — A caucus will be held at 4 p.m. today in the Nappanee Center, 302 W. Market St., to replace 4th District Council person Brandie Yoder, according to Elkhart County Republican chairman Dan Holtz. Yoder had to resign her seat because her family moved out of the district. Her last meeting was May 18.
For more information, call Dan Holtz at 574-238-6239.
