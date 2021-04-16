Goshen Council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at the Police & Court Building, 111 East Jefferson St.
Among items to be discussed are the Community Development Block Grant Program Year 2021 Annual Action Plan, the disposal of real estate at 2601 Woodland Drive by Goshen Redevelopment Commission, and others.
For an interactive livestream, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84553977956 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. Meeting ID: 845 5397 7956
- To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial 9 if calling on the telephone.
Wawasee School Trustees to meet
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corp. Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wawasee High School Warrior Room at 1 Warrior Path, Building 1.
Topics to be discussed include a donation to the WHS football team from Track and Trail Powersports, a $500 donation to the Byron Oswald Memorial Fund, and others.
‘Earnest’ to take the stage later this week
EMMA — Westview Theatre will present “The Importance of Being Earnest” Friday through Sunday.
This classic Oscar Wilde comedy of couples earnestly seeking love has been a mainstay of the stage for well over 100 years, according to information provided by Westview officials.
Westview’s Wilson Auditorium will be the setting for performances Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.
Museum offers online tour
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting the “Virtual Stories of Elkhart: The COVID-19 Pandemic” program at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 1 p.m. Friday. This is a virtual program that will be presented over the Google Meet platform. There is no cost to attend the program, but registration is required to participate. Register by going to the Events Calendar page on the Elkhart County Parks website, www.elkhartcountyparks.org/events, or the Elkhart County Historical Museum’s Facebook page.
The program will chronicle how the Elkhart County has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s rare that we present a program about a historical event that is still happening, but with the pandemic effecting everyone in some way we felt we couldn’t ignore the historic importance,” said Curator of Education Patrick McGuire.
The pandemic really took hold locally in March of 2020 and the program will cover the shutdowns that occurred, the protests and demonstrations over restrictions, challenges first responders and hospitals faced and the more than 400 people who died from the virus.
“It’s been challenging to try to take all the stories and information that has occurred in Elkhart County in the past year,” McGuire said, “but we feel the program will give an overview of our county’s experience while reminding people they still need to be vigilant and safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.