Goshen College ranked No. 2 nationally by Washington Monthly
GOSHEN — Goshen College has been ranked second nationally in the Bachelor’s College category of the 2019 Washington Monthly magazine’s annual college rankings, which takes into consideration civic engagement, research and social mobility.
The ranking places Goshen College as the top bachelor’s college in Indiana as well as the Midwest. A total of 216 colleges are included in the rankings, which includes “institutions that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees.”
Washington Monthly specifically highlighted Goshen College in its article about the rankings, stating:
“Goshen College, in Indiana, our second-ranked bachelor’s-granting institution, also has a Christian tradition. Forty percent of Goshen undergrads are first-generation students, making its 69 percent graduation rate impressively high.”
Washington Monthly gave high marks to Goshen College in several areas, including ranking the college second for students who go on to earn a Ph.D., seventh for graduation rate, 11th for loan repayment rate, top 20 for social mobility, top 25 for first-generation performance, top 25 for loan repayment rate and top 50 for service. Goshen College was also listed as 18th out of nearly 400 colleges for “Best Bang for the Buck” among all Midwest colleges, again receiving high marks for graduation rate, graduate performance and repayment rank.
See the full rankings at washingtonmonthly.com/2019college-guide/bachelors.
Kaitlyn Burger recognized as a Kroger Scholar
SYRACUSE — Kaitlyn Burger, a student at Manchester University, has been recognized by The Kroger Co. Foundation as a 2019 Kroger Scholar, receiving a $2,500 scholarship. Burger is receiving this award for the second consecutive year, receiving a total of $5,000 to apply to tuition and related expenses.
“Kroger Scholars is a tuition-assistance program that rewards children — of Kroger associates — who work hard, dream big and serve others,” said Pam Matthews, Kroger Central Division president. “Kaitlyn Burger, along with the other scholarship recipients, is partnering with Kroger to lead the next generation to make a difference in our communities.”
Throughout high school, Burger was an active member of the National Honor Society, 4-H Junior Leaders and Goat Club. During her 10 years of 4-H, Burger volunteered at local homeless shelters and was committed to serving the food insecure in her community.
Burger is studying Elementary Education and anticipates graduating in 2022. She hopes to become a first- or second-grade teacher.
City offices to close for holiday
GOSHEN — All city of Goshen offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Borden Waste Away will not collect trash on Monday next week. Trash collection services will be delayed by one day after the holiday.
‘Coffee on the Piazza' this Saturday
ELKHART —The season’s last “Coffee on the Piazza” will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. – noon. Yoga from The Awakening Realm will be offered. Complimentary coffee and Rise’n Roll pastries will be available for a donation and local musical talent will perform
An array of entertaining parlor and board games will be available courtesy of Secret Door Games in downtown Elkhart.
Free Family Sunday
On Sunday from 1–4 p.m., the entire family is invited to Free Family Sunday at Havilah Beardsley House.
Havilah Beardsley House was home to Elkhart’s founder, Havilah Beardsley.
The first Sunday of each month April – November, either Ruthmere Museum or Havilah Beardsley House is open to the public for no admission charged between 1 and 4 p.m. Ruthmere is open in April, June, August and October. Havilah Beardsley House is open May, July, September and November. When one site is open for a Free Family Sunday, the other site is closed, museum officials explained.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 3 p.m. For more information visit www.Ruthmere.org.
