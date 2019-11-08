Goshen city offices will close for holiday
GOSHEN — All city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day. The Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, regularly scheduled on Mondays, has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Trash collection will not be affected by the holiday.
Goshen student completes a cross-cultural experience
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Tyler Huffman has completed a cross-cultural study program in Washington Community Scholars’ Center for Eastern Mennonite University.
The summer program consisted of three- or six-week programs in North America or abroad or a full summer experience at our WCSC with an internship in a Washington, D.C., organization. EMU’s requirement for cross-cultural learning provides students with the ability to learn about themselves, another culture or country, and gain experiences that they would not get anywhere else, school officials said in a news release.
Delta Theta Chi Sorority hold rush party
Meeting date/place: The chapter met Oct. 22 for an annual Rush Party at the home of Betty Vaughn at 7 p.m.
Meeting events: The Rush Party “Rush 100” was hosted by the membership committee of Jane Sickman, Betty Vaughn, Nancy Whipple and Sandy Pixey. There were 10 members in attendance as well as two guests. A picture game was played and a wonderful time was had by all who attended. Pineapple punch and “100” cupcakes were served with other refreshments.
Meeting times: The next business meeting will be at the home of Barb Parker at p.m.
For more information: Visit deltathetachi.org or email rickirenbarger@aol.com.
Bingo fundraiser planned in LaGrange
LAGRANGE — Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption will hold a bingo fundraiser Sunday at the LaGrange American Legion Post 215, 100 Industrial Pkwy.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. and bingo will start at 2. Cost is $20 for tickets purchased in advance, and $25 for tickets at the door, available until they are sold out.
Raffles and snacks will be sold.
DNR offers free admission to state parks
All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and state off-road vehicle riding areas Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
This also includes admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.
“We appreciate the sacrifices and service of our veterans and active-duty military and look forward to recognizing them with a day to explore some of the best outdoor places in our state,” said Dan Bortner, director of Indiana State Parks.
Veterans and military personnel should present ID or evidence of military service where entrance gates are in operation. For proof of military status, gate attendants will accept: discharge papers (veteran’s DD Form 214); veteran license plates, including ex-POW, Purple Heart, Disabled Hoosier Veteran, Pearl Harbor Survivor; veteran license plates also including Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Merchant Marine and Navy veterans; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Disability Award Letter; veterans hunting and fishing license; documents showing veteran benefits with veteran’s name on document; and any other certificate or verification letter or form that establishes past or present military service.
For general information about state park, reservoir, and forest properties, see dnr.IN.gov.
