#GivingTuesday book drive held this month
ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., is holding its #GivingTuesday book drive during the month of November.
Books in both used and new condition for children through age 12 are being accepted at Havilah Beardsley House, 102 W. Beardsley Ave., by the back door. Ruthmere will give free books to families with children from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Havilah Beardsley House.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information visit Ruthmere.org.
Pet food drive set for Nov. 23
WARSAW — A pet food drive for Combined Community Services will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m Nov. 23 at Tractor Supply Company, 3294 U.S. 30 E.
Dog food, cat food or monetary donations of any kind are welcome. Donated funds will be used to buy pet food, officials with Combined Community Service stated in a news release.
“We see pet companionship as key to well being for pet owners. And many of the folks we help have pets. So, we want to help feed people and pets,” John Parker, director of emergency assistance for CCS, said. “We seem to run out of cat food first, though we need both cat and dog food to help us keep pets in their homes. The goal this year is to get enough pet food to get these pets through the winter months so they can stay with their families. We don’t want those families to have to rehome their pets.”
For more information, or to arrange for donation pick-up or delivery, call One Dog at a Time Rescue at 574-527-7085 or message One Dog at a Time on Facebook, or visit odtr.org.
Jefferson extension homemakers club
Jefferson Extension Homemakers Club met at the home of Sally Kyle at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6. There were six members in attendance.
President Jeannine Martin opened the meeting with members saying the Pledge of Allegiance and the club creed. Jeannine also read the positive thought/ Helpful Hint and dates to remember.
Roll call was taken by Secretary Marelda Doss, with members telling what they were thankful for. She also gave the minutes of the October meeting, which were accepted as read.
Treasurer JoAnn Fisher gave her report. Coins for Friendship and Nickles for Leadership was collected.
In new business, Jeaninne gave a report from the presidents council meeting. She passed a paper with the names of the new officers for the presidents council.
The extension office will have an open house on Dec. 10. She also gave some tips on holiday shopping from a report given at the council meeting.
In old business, the club will meet with Clinton Click club at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Greencroft Manor II dinning hall. There will be a meeting and the club will take part in crafts.
JoAnn Fisher gave the lesson, “Dollars and Sense: How we Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter.”
Recital of the club prayer ended the meeting.
