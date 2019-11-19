#GivingTuesday book drive at Ruthmere
ELKHART — #GivingTuesday is taking place at Ruthmere Museum this month.
The public is invited to give children’s books for children ages 0 -12 years. The books can be old or new but need to be in good condition.
To donate, deliver the books to the back door at Havilah Beardsley House, 102 W. Beardsley Ave. Ruthmere will give free books to families with children Dec. 7 from 10-4 p.m. at Havilah Beardsley House.
Upcoming events at Bristol library
BRISTOL — Bristol Public Library will host the following upcoming events:
• Saturday at 11 a.m.: Christmas wreaths will be sold for $5-$20 each.
• Monday at 5 p.m.: Crafting Club
• Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.: Story Time
• Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.: Teen Night
• Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.: Movie Club Smoke Signals.
• Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Red Cross blood drive
The library is located at 505 W. Vistula St. For more information, call 574-848-7458.
Holiday make-and- take at the library
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library has added a series of do-it-yourself programs to its monthly events.
These workshops will feature a special craft project themed around the different holidays/seasons in the year.
Instructor Deb Gulley will provide inspiration and materials for the participants to design their own unique creation. This is open to anyone who is interested in arts and crafts. An adult should be present if the person is younger than 16.
The program will take place Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library. Cost for project is $15. A $5 deposit and registration is required. Registration can be completed at the LaGrange County Public Library by Monday.
Drop-off time for Operation Christmas Child
GOSHEN — Monday is the end of collection of shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child.
Each year people transform empty shoe boxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, which are then collected and given to The Samaritan’s Purse project. Samartian’s Purse then delivers these gifts to children around the world who are affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.
This year, Goshen-area residents hope to collect more than 38,000 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Regional Director David Zimmerman. “We see all ages getting involved–and more and more every year.”
Collection sites include:
GOSHEN — Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35. Hours are: today, 5 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m.; Friday, 3 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Monday, 9 to 11 a.m.
MILFORD — Wawasee Community Bible Church, 2035 E. 1300 North. Hours are: today, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Monday, 10 a.m. to noon.
NAPPANEE — Grace Point Presbyterian Church, 1155 N. Main St. Hours are: today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.; and Monday, 9 to 11 a.m.
