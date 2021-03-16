GHS to present online concert
Goshen High School presents a COVID-safe digital watching experience of “Songs for a New World” by Jason Robert Brown March 12-21.
This contemporary musical is a collection of staged songs that span from the Atlantic Ocean in 1492, to the Bronx today, to a frustrated Mrs. Claus, to a COVID-safe park hangout, to a flag maker in 1775, and beyond, according to information provided by school officials.
“The through-line of the show is that a new world is calling us, whether we are ready or not, and as we face these defining moments in our lives we can choose to leap into the unknown with hope or turn around and go back. This is a hopeful and inspiring show fit for today that examines life, love, and the choices we make,” the release reads.
This 90-minute pre-recorded live show is available to stream on-demand at showtix4u.com. Once people have purchased their ticket, they will be able to stream the show anytime from March 12-21 and will have 48 hours to finish watching the show once they press “play.” Ticket prices are $10 for one person, $15 for two people or $25 for three or more.
Yost to teach LLI class about opera
People can learn about the opera that will be performed by the Goshen College music and theater students during a Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County program Thursday, Sunday and March 24. The sessions will be taught by Marcia Yost, director of the arts: engagement and outreach at Goshen College.
The opera “Orfeo ed Euridice” will be performed video-streamed March 26 and 27 — but before the production, take the opportunity to learn about the history of this opera, the plot, and the unique process that brings this opera to the stage.
Mystery, love, trust, grief, fleeting happiness and the power of music are all rolled into one Italian opera that delves into the realm of Greek mythology.
This online class is free and open to everyone. To register, go online to www.life-learn.org. Participants will be sent a link the day before the class begins. LLI will accept donations. There is a “Donate” link on the LLI web page. A class like this would normally cost about $20.
There are no tests or grades, no previous degrees required – just the joy of learning. LLI is sponsored by Goshen College and Greencroft Communities.
2nd District elects officers
PLYMOUTH — The Indiana 2nd Congressional District Democratic Party met virtually on Saturday for its quadrennial reorganizational meeting to elect officers of the Central Committee.
Democratic county chairs and vice chairs reelected Michelle Livinghouse as their district chair for 2021-2025 term. She was first elected by a caucus in February 2020 filling a vacancy left by Bryan Tanner. Prior to district chair Livinghouse has served as vice chair for the 2nd district and Democratic chair for Marshall County.
Also elected were Vice Chair Chad Harris of Wabash, Secretary Chad Crabtree of Elkhart, and Treasurer James Gardner of Goshen.
“I am excited to bring new energy and activism to the 2nd District Democratic Party,” said Chad Crabtree, chairman of the Elkhart County Democratic Party. “I encourage others across the 10 counties to join us in helping to elect Democrats so we can raise the minimum wage, increase public teacher salaries, protect Indiana’s environment and invest in high paying quality jobs,”
Livinghouse and Harris will serve on the State Central Committee and will elect the next chair of the Indiana Democratic Party Saturday..
Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District comprises the counties of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Fulton, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and Wabash.
For more information, go online to https://www.facebook.com/2ndDistrictDems.
