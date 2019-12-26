Gardening workshop to focus on climate
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee, Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation and Syracuse-Wawasee Garden Club are sponsoring a presentation, discussion and workshop titled Gardening in the Face of a Changing Climate Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 8.
The free event, which is open to the public, will be held at Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road. Registration is not required.
The workshop will be led by John Edgerton of Shelbyville, Michigan, who has been doing small-scale farming for 40 years. During the workshop, he will explore resilient, sustainable techniques for gardening and small farming, as well as look at the importance of healthy soil, plants and helpful insect habitat. Variety selection and other ways to account for climate-related imbalances of diseases and insects will be discussed.
Edgerton will also discuss what others in the region are doing to address issues, as well as the importance of collaborating and cooperating in wider communities to build on food security and justice.
For more information, visit wacf.com/, chautauquawawasee.org or facebook.com/ChautauquaWawasee on Facebook.
Shooting range hours to change in early 2020
All shooting ranges operated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife will adjust their hours of operation during January and February, including Pigeon River and Tri-County.
The Pigeon River and Tri-County ranges will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday depending on their location.
This will not affect the hours of operation for archery ranges, which are open daily, sunrise to sunset at these properties.
Regular range hours, of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday will resume March 1 depending on location.
The ranges are staffed by trained range safety officers and most are free of charge. For more information on shooting range hours, visit wildlife.IN.gov/3648.htm.
Elks hold Cookies with Santa event
GOSHEN — Children and their families visited with Santa Dec. 7 at the Goshen Elks Lodge’s Cookies with Santa event.
Families were given free goodie bags, played Bingo with prizes and ate cookies and milk during the event, as well as visited with Santa.
IDOE announces recipients of K-12 STEM grantsINDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education announced the recipients of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Acceleration Grants, which included East Noble School Corporation and Wawasee Community School Corp.
The awards will allow districts to accelerate, scale, or implement a STEM curricula grounded in problem/project-based or inquiry-based pedagogy, and incorporating teacher training and support, according to a recent news release from the IDOE.
“A STEM education is vital to preparing our students for an ever-changing technological global economy,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I commend our awarded schools for their commitment to STEM and for their dedication to equipping students with the 21st century skills necessary to thrive and be successful.”
The Indiana General Assembly appropriated funding in Fiscal Year 2020 to IDOE for STEM Program Alignment, officials stated in the news release. A portion of the funds are to be used to improve elementary and secondary student achievement and participation in STEM subjects throughout Indiana. Additionally, schools will be able to expand STEM career exposure for students throughout the K-12 educational continuum.
In an effort to ensure a wide field of STEM practices for research purposes, a variety of awardees implementing various state and nationally recognized curriculum options were selected as grant recipients. IDOE received a total of 77 proposals for the competitive grant, with 33 school districts receiving Indiana’s STEM Acceleration Grant for the first time.
To view a list of 2019 STEM Acceleration Grant Recipients, visit: doe.in.gov/sites/default/files/news/2019-stem-acceleration-grant-recipients.pdf. For more information on IDOE efforts to increase STEM education across the state, please visit doe.in.gov/ccr/indiana-stem-education-science-technology-engineering-and-mathematics.
