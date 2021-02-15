Funding awarded for healthy food options
ELKHART — Crossroads United Way has given Church Community Services $41,000. The donation will help Church Community Services provide fresh, local produce and protein to community members who may otherwise struggle to obtain it.
As a way to increase the agency’s outreach to the Latinx community, part of the funding will also be used to purchase a greater variety of foods appreciated by the Latinx community, CCS officials stated in a news release.
Church Community Service's Seed to Feed program seeks to fight food insecurity by providing nutritional food options to pantry visitors in Elkhart county. In 2020 Seed to Feed shared more than 118,000 pounds of freshly grown produce and protein with those in need through community supported gardens and donations from local farmers. In addition, Seed to Feed's Teen Grower's Internship offers a way to educate the next generation about the importance of healthy eating and gardening. The internship offers youth, ages 15-18, paid internship opportunities in spring, summer and fall. Applications are currently being accepted for the spring session and can be found at: www.churchcommunityservices.org/teen-growers
Cluts graduates from Baldwin Wallace U
BEREA, OHIO — Ashton Cluts of Goshen, Indiana, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a master of arts in education: literacy.
Baldwin Wallace University recognized the achievements of 302 graduate and undergraduate students via a virtual "conferring of degrees" ceremony Dec. 12.
Local students named to dean's list
FORT WAYNE — Manchester University named 62 pharmacy doctoral students to the fall 2020 dean's list. Local residents include: Carson Gilliam of Warsaw, Brandon Nguyen of Goshen and Lucas Shelly of Elkhart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.