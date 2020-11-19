Fruit sales to benefit Ligonier Lions Club
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club will begin their annual fruit sales today at the Family Dollar. Sales will continue each weekend through Dec. 19 or until sold out, Lions Club officials announced earlier this week in a news release.
Today’s sales will be from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday sales will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Boxes of oranges, grapefruit and mixed boxes will be available for $20. There will also be a sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the news release.
For more information, call or text Harlan Hite after 2 p.m. at 260-894-2915.
Middlebury Library-to-Go feature extended
MIDDLEBURY — Library-to-Go has extended hours while the library building is closed, according to officials with the Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 E. Winslow.
Hours, which are subject to change, are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
December Murder at the Library on Zoom will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 during which author Stuart Turton will talk about his murder mystery novel, “The Devil and the Dark Water.” Copies of his book are available in a variety of formats, and those interested can register online through the event calendar to receive the Zoom link.
For more information or the latest information, call 574-825-5601 or visit www.mdy.lib.in.us.
Owl pellet workshops to be held in January
LAGRANGE — Have you ever wanted to dissect an owl pellet? Naturalist Leslie Arnold will be hosting an event on owl pellets for individuals or groups Jan. 6 and Jan. 20 at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
Groups can choose a one-hour time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to a news release from the parks department. Appointments will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Arnold will provide the owl pellets, and individuals will learn how an owl is such an amazing nocturnal hunter, and how an owl pellet is created.
This workshop is perfect for families schooling at home, according to the news release, and all ages are welcome but the activity does require fine motor skills and an eye for detail.
Participants will be spaced 6 feet apart and have separate work spaces. Groups will not overlap and the maximum group size is 20 with minimum group size being two. RSVP is required by calling Leslie Arnold at 260-463-4022 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Hospital recognized for work in infant, maternal health
GOSHEN — The Birthplace at Goshen Hospital recently received the 2020 INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition for showcasing excellence in best practices for infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation and obstetric hemorrhage.
The honor was awarded in response to Goshen Hospital’s commitment to reducing Indiana’s infant mortality rate, a statewide goal issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2018, according to a news release from hospital officials. The INspire Hospital of Distinction program was created by the Indiana Hospital Association in partnership with Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.
“Our team has taken the necessary steps to support the health and well-being of every mother and baby with evidence-based best practices,” Kristi Miller, director of The Birthplace at Goshen Hospital, said. “We are thrilled that this accomplishment aligns not only with our mission to improve the health of our communities, but also Governor Holcomb’s state challenge to be the ‘Best in the Midwest’ by 2024 in reducing maternal and infant mortality.”
Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana. Goshen Hospital is one of 64 hospitals in the state to earn this inaugural honor.
