Free online concert with Grammy Award winners
ELKHART — Elkhart County Symphony and Grammy Award-winning special guests, Third Coast Percussion, will give a free online concert at 7 p.m. March 13. This is the symphony’s first online concert
The Community Watch Party — Concert of Hope, Reflection and Joy will be presented by Conn-Selmer. It is open to everyone. To join, register at event.webinarjam.com/live/393/0v8z3u9xs0ph065u1p5p.
Fenton Friesen to join Alumni Virtual Meetup
Becca Fenton Friesen, a 2009 graduate of Goshen College, will participate in an Alumni Virtual Meetup from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Those who want to attend should register with the Career Networks at careers@goshen.edu to receive a calendar invite with Zoom link.
Fenton Friesen graduated from Goshen College in 2009 with a degree in physics. She was involved with the GC orchestra, Study-Service Term in Germany, art classes, a math minor and half an English minor. Afterward, she moved to Chicago to work as a technician in fellow GC alum Lee Miller’s laboratory researching brain machine interfaces. According to GC officials, “This work introduced her to the complexities of how our brains control the movement of our bodies, as well as how our sense of touch and proprioception makes this control possible.”
She returned to graduate school in Mechanical Engineering at Northwestern University in 2013, where she studied the design and use of haptic interfaces. Haptics refers to technology that creates tactile sensations, and Fenton Friesen’s research focused on building touchscreens that can create the illusion of touching a textured surface, GC officials said. She currently works as a postdoctoral researcher at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, developing wearable haptic actuators for use in touch interactions in augmented reality.
Food bank distributions coming up
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be distributing food locally next week.
In Elkhart County, food will be given away from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 5, at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
Assorted food items will be offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. There is a limit of one box per household.
Distributions are drive-thru. People should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a person’s trunk does not open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.