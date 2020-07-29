Free food boxes offered Friday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Leadership Academy will be distributing 400 free food boxes from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at North Side Middle School, 300 Lawrence St.
Free food boxes will be available on a first come, first served basis. Fifty will be available for walkups and 350 available for cars.
The Elkhart Police Department will hand out vouchers until the food is gone. There is a limit of one voucher per car.
Each family will receive one 25-pound box of food, one box of hygiene products, and one box of Avon products. Recipients must be a resident of Elkhart County.
This is a Nonprofit Impact Project from the Elkhart Leadership Academy, in partnership with Feed the Children. This is the third food distribution — the previous distributions were held April 24 and May 22.
Cars should enter the school parking lot from Main Street. All other entrances will be blocked. Elkhart Police will be assisting with traffic.
Local students receive Everence Financial scholarship
GOSHEN — Several students recently received Everence college scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year, including several local students.
Sophie Miller, from Waterford Mennonite Church in Goshen, was a national recipient and received a $2,000 scholarship to pursue a degree at Eastern Mennonite University.
Additional local recipients of $1,000 scholarships include:
• Meghanne Burns from Bristol Missionary Church in Bristol pursuing a degree at Valparaiso University.
• Ryan Harmelink and Lydia Holsopple, both from Silverwood Mennonite Church in Goshen, pursuing degrees at Goshen College.
• Ruby Meyer from Maplewood Mennonite Church in Fort Wayne pursuing a degree at Goshen College.
• Caleb Shenk from Kern Road Mennonite Church in South Bend pursuing a degree at Goshen College.
• Christian Yoder from Belmont Mennonite Church in Elkhart pursuing a degree at the University of Notre Dame.
The students are seven of 45 recipients of Everence college scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year, according to a news release from Everence officials. The scholarship program encourages young people to explore the integration of faith and finances while helping them on their educational journeys. About 210 students from across the country applied for scholarships for 2020-21. Recipients were chosen based on participation and leadership in school-related activities and community activities, along with responses to an essay question.
Nationally, one student received a $3,000 scholarship, two received $2,000 scholarships and 42 others received $1,000 scholarships for the upcoming school year. A complete list of recipients is available at everence.com.
Family cancels 106th reunion
The 106th reunion of the family of Isaac Berkey was recently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to family members.
The event was set to take place on Aug. 2.
Goshen Physicians welcomes new pediatrician
GOSHEN — Board certified pediatrician Dr. Marlon Brathwaite has joined Goshen Physicians Pediatrics. He provides care for children of all ages with a wide range of conditions, from mild childhood illnesses to serious chronic diseases, according to a news release from Goshen Health.
Brathwaite, who also oversees inpatient pediatric services as the director of the pediatric initiative at Goshen Hospital, received a doctor of medicine and bachelor of science in biology from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed an internship and residency in Pediatrics at Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York.
