Free FAFSA filing help available today
INDIANAPOLIS — To assist students and families in filing the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Indiana Commission for Higher Education is hosting a second virtual FAFSA Frenzy event from 7 to 9 p.m. today. The deadline to file the FAFSA in Indiana is Wednesday.
Students and families can seek assistance through the commission’s Learn More Indiana social media platforms, which will be manned by commission staff members during the live event. Staff will be answering common FAFSA questions and posting videos about the FAFSA. Follow along on social media with the #FAFSAFrenzyIN hashtag.
For more information, visit Learn More Indiana social media accounts at facebook.com/LearnMoreIN, Instagram @LearnMoreIndiana and Twitter @LearnMoreIN.
To best serve the state, the Commission split the state into eight regions. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available at learnmoreindiana.org. Reach INvestED any time at 317-715-9007 for free assistance with the FAFSA.
Library offering curb-side service
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library will resume curb-side service on April 27. Although the buildings will remain closed to the public, staff will be available to take and fill orders and make them ready for patrons for pick-up.
Patrons may access the online catalog at lagrange.lib.in.us or request titles for check-out by phone at 260-463-2841. Patrons must have their library card number available to use this service. Patrons will be notified when their order is ready.
Pick-up hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Main Library, 203 W. Spring St., and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library branches. There are no programs or Saturday service at this time.
Port-A-Pit fundraisers set for Friday and Saturday
GOSHEN — Two Nelson’s Port-A-Pit fundraisers will be held Friday and Saturday to help fund mission trips and for Child Evangelism Fellowship.
A fundraiser for a Guatemala mission trip will take place in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co., 2323 Lincolnway East., and a fundraiser for Child Evangelism Fellowship will be in the parking lot of Eastlake Fitness Club, 201 Chicago Ave.
The events will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until food is sold out on both days.
Cost is $7.75 for chicken or pork chops, $12.50 for ribs and $4.75 for Pit-Tatoes. Amish fried pies in a variety of flavors will be available for $4 each or three for $11. Credit and debit cards will be accepted.
City works to control mosquito population
GOSHEN — With warmer weather comes mosquitoes and city officials are working to control the insects. In an effort to reduce the populations, the city is dropping larvicide tablets in areas prone to the propagation of mosquitoes.
Community mosquito control programs can help to reduce the number of mosquitoes and prevent mosquito-borne diseases, city officials stated in a news release recently.
At this time, CDC has no data to suggest the new coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes or ticks. The main way that COVID-19 spreads is from person to person.
However, other diseases like Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika are transmitted by mosquitoes. If going outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn, officials recommend using en EPA-registered mosquito repellent.
