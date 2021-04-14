Food to be distributed locally next week
SOUTH BEND — Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting mobile food distributions Monday through April 23.
Assorted food items will be offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged, and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There is a limit of one box per household.
Local giveaways will take place:
• April 22 — St. Joseph County, 3-5 p.m., Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend
• April 23, Elkhart County, 10 a.m.-noon, Shepherd’s Cove, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart
Distributions are drive-thru. People should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a person’s trunk does not open.
Community forum set for school referendum, budget issues
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community School forum will be held by League of Women’s Voters Elkhart County & the NAACP Elkhart Chapter. In addition, ECS will hold forums on the following dates to keep residents informed:
• April 22, 6:30 p.m.: Elkhart High School East, 1 Blazer Blvd., Elkhart
• April 29, 6:30 p.m.: Elkhart High School West, 2608 California Road, Elkhart
Dr. Steve Thalheimer, superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools, will discuss budget issues and answer questions about the school referendum that will be on the May 4 ballot. The event will be streamed on the League’s Facebook page in addition to Stronger Elkhart’s Facebook page.
Concord school board to meet Monday
DUNLAP — An executive session of the Concord Community Schools’ Board of Trustees will take place at 5 p.m. Monday.
The purpose of the session will be with an outside consultant about the performance of the role member as public officials.
The session will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
Grace College to break ground on renovation project
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will break ground on its Alpha Dining Hall renovation and expansion today at 4:30 p.m. at 725 Alpha Circle.
The ceremonial groundbreaking will be live-streamed on the Grace College Facebook page.
Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip, Executive Vice President Dr. Drew Flamm and a Grace College student will speak.
The groundbreaking will take place on the patio area outside of the front entrance to Alpha Dining Commons.
