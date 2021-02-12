Food Bank to distribute locally on Monday
ELKHART — Monday will kick off a week of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana distributing food.
Elkhart is the first location on Monday, with food being distributed from 10 a.m. to noon at Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St. According to Food Bank officials, this distribution is provided through COVID-19 response funding through Feeding America and will serve up to 400 households.
On Wednesday, food will be distributed in St. Joseph County from 10 a.m. to noon at Ivy Tech Community College, 220 Dean Johnson Blvd., South Bend. This distribution is provided through COVID-19 response funding by United Way of St. Joseph County and will serve up to 400 households.
On Thursday, food will be distributed in Starke County from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knox United Methodist Church, 210 S. Shield St., Knox. Note: Knox is on Central Standard Time, so 10 a.m. to noon in Knox.
On Feb. 19 in Marshall County, food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon at Shumaker Westside Park, 1754 W. Plymouth (Pine Building), Bremen. This distribution is sponsored by United Way of Marshall County, Marshall County Community Foundation and the Marshall County Commissioners and Council and will serve up to 400 households.
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile on its way
LAGRANGE — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be making stops in LaGrange and Noble counties throughout the rest of February, creating a convenient care option for families with children ages birth to 18 years.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is a doctor’s office on wheels, bringing providers from Parkview Physicians Group — Pediatrics directly to communities throughout northeast Indiana. Available services include: Wellness visits, screenings (hearing, vision, developmental), point-of-care testing (lead, strep, urine), fluoride treatments and childhood health and safety education.
The Care Mobile can also provide childhood immunizations, which are important as many children may have missed scheduled doses due to the pandemic, Parkview officials noted.
The Care Mobile will be making stops on the following dates, with appointments available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
Feb. 17 and March 25 — Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange
Feb. 18 and March 24 — Parkview Physicians Group, 402 Sawyer Road, Kendallville
Feb. 25 and March 18 — Parkview Physicians Group, 1464 Lincolnway South, Ligonier
The Care Mobile delivers no-charge services to families without medical insurance. Families with medical insurance are still welcome to make an appointment and their insurance will be billed for services.
All services are available by appointment only. Walk-ins will be assisted to schedule an appointment for a later time slot on the same day or on a different day, subject to availability.
To make an appointment for the Care Mobile, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632).
Town council to meet
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Town Council will meet in executive session Monday at 7 p.m., or as soon as the regular Middlebury Town Council meeting concludes that evening, at Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N. Main St.
The executive session is concerning interviews and negotiations with industrial or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects. A final action will not be taken during the executive session as any final action must be taken at a meeting open to the public.
