Mobile food bank to arrive Monday
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana’s mobile food bank will be making its rounds locally. Here is the schedule for next week.
Monday — Elkhart County, 10 a.m. to noon, Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division St., Bristol
Thursday — St. Joseph County, 10 a.m. to noon, corner of 12th and Merrifield St. (Plaza near Ozark Pawn), Mishawaka
Friday — Kosciusko County, 10 a.m. to noon, Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road, Warsaw
Assorted food items will be offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
Food will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.
Distributions are drive-thru. People should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a vehicle’s trunk does not open.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 16-30, in Goshen
The Red Cross is in need of healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs.
To schedule a donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Blood drives will take place:
Friday — 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 S. Indiana Ave., and 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen
April 17 — 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 18 — 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 19 — noon-6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 20 — noon-6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 21 — noon-6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 23 — 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 24 — 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 25 — 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 26 — noon-6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 27 — noon-6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 28 — noon-6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
April 30 — 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
