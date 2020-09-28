Food Bank announces food distribution locations
The following mobile food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
• 10 a.m. to noon today, Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St., Elkhart (by the Carson Pirie Scott)
• 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 101 N. Adams St., South Bend. Sponsored by Saint Joseph Health System and will serve up to 300 households.
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St. (front parking lot), Warsaw
For more information, visit feedindiana.org.
Pucker Up Packages now available
GOSHEN — Officials with the Elkhart County 4-H Fair recently announced Pucker Up Packages are now available.
The packages include two admission tickets to the 2021 fair, two regular lemon shake-ups from the Elkhart County 4-H Lamb Club at the 2021 fair, two souvenir cups and one “I brake for corndogs” bumper sticker.
Packages can be ordered on the fair’s website at www.4hfair.org/LemonShakeUp for $24 each.
Proceeds from this product directly support the Elkhart County 4-H Lamb Club and the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Safety tips offered to deer hunters
With the statewide archery season starting Thursday, Indiana Conservation Officers are offering safety tips to help keep Hoosier deer hunters safe.
The various deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31, and it is estimated that more than 300,000 people will participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during that span, officials with the Department of Natural Resources stated in a news release.
Hunters should read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions, and check tree stands and equipment for wear, fatigue, and cracks or loose nuts/bolts, paying particularly close attention to parts made of material other than metal.
Practice should be done at ground level, and hunters should learn how to properly wear full-body safety harness, the DNR news release stated.
Officials offered the following tips for hunters:
• Wear full-body safety harness.
• Use a tree stand safety rope.
• Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.
• Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.
• Use boots with non-slip soles to avoid slipping.
• Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.
• Make certain firearms are unloaded, action open and safety on before attaching the haul line.
Additional safety tips include carrying emergency equipment, such as a cell phone and flashlight; making a plan before hunting; tell someone your plan, including where you will be hunting and when you plan to return and stick to the plan; identify game before pointing a firearm; and know your target and what is beyond it.
For more information, see hunting.IN.gov.
Railroad closures announced in Goshen
GOSHEN — Norfolk Southern officials announced they will be closing the railroad crossings at North Cottage Avenue and East Monroe Street today through to Oct. 7.
Both crossings might not be closed at the same time, but Norfolk Southern has not specified exact dates or timeframes for when each crossing will be worked on.
To view a map of the closures or for more information, visit http://goshenindiana.org/blog/railroad-crossing-closures/.
