Food Bank announces food distribution locations
The following food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
• 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Kroger, 130 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St. (front parking lot), Warsaw
• 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Centennial Park, 1600 N. Michigan St. (C League parking lot), Plymouth
• 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend
Fresh perishable items and dry goods will be offered free of charge. All items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged, and are available first come, first served, for up to 400 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One per household.
This will be a drive-through distribution. Attendees are asked to remain in vehicles and pop open vehicles’ trunk to receive items. An area will be available to load items if the trunk does not open.
Community Foundation grants now available
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its Community Impact Grants program.
Community Impact Grants are available to nonprofit organizations serving LaGrange County, and are made possible through donors who have supported the unrestricted and field of interest funds at the Foundation.
The Community Foundation seeks proposals for innovative or creative projects with significant impact on the community, Community Foundation officials stated in a recent news release. Nonprofit organizations serving LaGrange County are eligible to apply in six areas, including arts and culture, recreation, health and human services, community development, education and environment.
To submit an application visit lccf.net/community-impact-grants all applications are due Sept. 3. Anyone interested should contact Leanna Martin at lmartin@lccf.net or call 260-463-4363 for more information.
Free food boxes offered July 31
ELKHART — The Elkhart Leadership Academy will be distributing 400 free food boxes from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at North Side Middle School, 300 Lawrence St.
Free food boxes will be available on a first come, first served basis. Fifty will be available for walkups and 350 available for cars.
The Elkhart Police Department will hand out vouchers until the food is gone. There is a limit of one voucher per car.
Each family will receive one 25-pound box of food, one box of hygiene products, and one box of Avon products. Recipients must be a resident of Elkhart County.
This is a Nonprofit Impact Project from the Elkhart Leadership Academy, in partnership with Feed the Children. This is the third food distribution — the previous distributions were held April 24 and May 22.
Cars should enter Lawrence Street from Cassopolis Street. All other entrances will be blocked. Elkhart Police will be assisting with traffic.
Cammenga joins Oaklawn medical staff
ELKHART — Oaklawn recently announced the addition of Dr. Randall Cammenga, a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, to the Elkhart medical staff where he will provide Medication-Assisted Treatment for substance use disorder.
Cammenga is the former medical director for CleanSlate Centers in Elkhart and former chief operating officer for Goshen Health System. He previously served on Oaklawn’s Board of Directors, according to a news release from Oaklawn officials.
Cammenga spent more than 20 years in emergency medicine before shifting his practice area to Medication-Assisted Treatment, or MAT, which combines traditional behavioral health services with prescription medication to treat substance use disorders and is the most effective form of treatment for opioid use disorder.
Oaklawn provides mental health and addictions treatment to children, adolescents and adults. Oaklawn — which has campuses in Elkhart, Goshen, South Bend and Mishawaka — offers inpatient and outpatient treatment, as well as residential services for youth. More information about Oaklawn services can be found at www.oaklawn.org.
