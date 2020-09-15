Flu shot clinic begins Saturday
The Center for Healing and Hope will be providing free flu shots to those who are uninsured, or whose insurance doesn’t cover flu shots.
The clinics will take place on three Saturdays: this upcoming Saturday, Oct.10 and Nov. 14. All times will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bilingual staff will be available. The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone over 6 months of age — especially this year with COVID-19 around, according to the Elkhart County Health Department.
Dinner to benefit veterans
Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 15, 708 W. Pike St., Goshen, invites the public to a supper fundraiser this Saturday, which is also is a guest day.
The Auxiliary will be serving a pulled pork dinner, which includes potato salad, baked beans and a choice of dessert for $7. It will be served from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Options include drive up, carry-out or dine-in. People can call in their order at 574-533-2924.
The auxiliary will also be having a silent auction and raffles for a bicycle and TV.
Karaoke by Rhonda Jordan will begin at 7 p.m.
Elkhart Civic Theatre to host auditions
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will have auditions for “The Complete History of America (Abridged) two evenings this coming week.
The auditions are set for 7 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 23 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St.
The play will be performed Nov. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22. Dave Dufour is directing.
“The Complete History of America (Abridged)” is a comedy tour-de-force that recaps American history through short skits, speeches, songs, audience participation, and taking a lot of good-old-American liberty with the facts. Three individuals play all the parts.
The show is written for three males, although casting is flexible. There is no actual leading character, and actors will use their own names. The show requires some physical comedy, and the ability to handle more or less non-stop dialogue. Improvisational skills are important in this play, because there is some audience interaction.
It is also helpful if at least one actor can play a musical instrument, and all must have the ability to sing.
Auditioners should wear a face mask to auditions. Scripts can be reviewed at the theater. Auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script. Auditioners should take a list of date conflicts between auditions and the production dates so that the directors can create a schedule.
All Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to all, and no fees are charged for participation in ECT productions.
Extension offers tree pruning workshop
ALBION — The public is invited to learn proper techniques for trimming trees at an upcoming tree pruning workshop. Topics include tools, pruning basics and effects of topping trees.
Purdue Extension will host the workshop twice at the Noble County Extension office Sept. 24 at 2 and 6 p.m. Both are expected to last about one and a half hours.
John Woodmansee, Whitley County Extension educator, will be the instructor. If weather permits, an outdoor, hands-on demonstration will be part of the training.
The event is free, but registration is required. Register at bit.ly@Treepruning or by calling the Purdue Extension – Noble County office at 260-636-2111.
Registration is limited to 25 people. If distancing is not an option, masks will be worn. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event.
