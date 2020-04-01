Fish fry to benefit hospitality workers
NAPPANEE — An Original Jonah Fish Fry will be held at 4 p.m. Friday in the LJ Wagner Home Interiors parking lot at the corner of U.S. 6 and Miriam Street.
All proceeds go to assist those in the hospitality industry with housing expenses. The fish fry is being sponsored by Visit Nappanee on behalf of the numerous local hospitality workers who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales will continue until 8 p.m. or until sold out.
Cost is $10 for six pieces of fish or four pieces of fish, chips and a cookie. There are no pre-sales for the event, which is drive-up only. Social distancing protocol will be followed.
For more information, contact Cami Mechling at 574-333-6201.
The Globe wins sixth state title
GOSHEN — For the sixth time in program history, Goshen College was named “Radio School of the Year” by the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters. Students from 91.1 The Globe (WGCS), the Goshen College Communication Department’s student-run radio station, earned 15 awards, including six first-place honors. Globe TV student staff picked up six awards for their efforts.
In a separate competition, FiveCore Media, the college’s video production company, was honored with a first-place award for student multimedia website.
This is the sixth state championship in nine years for the radio station, with the 2020 team joining the winners from 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019, according to school officials in a recent news release. The six titles are the most by any school since the competition was first held in 2005. Ball State University, the University of Indianapolis and the University of Southern Indiana finished in a three-way tie for second in the contest this year.
The Indiana Association of School Broadcasters is the education association of the Indiana Broadcasters Association. IASB consists of colleges and high schools from around the state. Typically Globe Radio and TV students would have gathered with hundreds of other college radio and television undergraduates from across the state at the 16th annual IASB Awards Luncheon in Carmel on March 28. This year’s luncheon was canceled due to health concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
First Place award winners were
• Riley Friesner, senior broadcasting major from Elkhart, won three awards, including Radio Air Personality, Radio Interview and Radio Newscast, along with Alyson Prigge, a senior public relations major from Hamler, Ohio, and William Troyer, a junior broadcasting major from Goshen.
• Kadie Spoor, a junior broadcasting major from Valparaiso, won first-place for Radio Morning Show, Radio In-Depth, Radio Talk Show, and Television Copywriting.
• Nathan Pauls, a junior communication major from Kinzers, Pennsylvania, Ben Hathaway, a junior film production major from Goshen, and Prigge won for Television Non-News/Sports Program.
Second Place:
• Friesner, along with Zachariah Begly, a junior broadcasting major from Evanston, Illinois, Troyer, and Prigge for Radio Morning Show.
• Tanner Camp, a senior broadcasting major from Fremont and Begly for Radio Talk Show.
• Prigge for Radio In-Depth and Radio Interview.
• Spoor for Radio Air Personality, Radio News Report and Video Sound Design.
• Troyer for Radio Sportscast and Radio Sporting Event Broadcast with Prigge.
• Ash Caldera, a junior film production major from Aibonito, Puerto Rico, for Television Spot Production.
Third Place:
• Begly for Television Copywriting.
• Jeremiah Sherrrill, a sophomore film production major from Goshen, for Radio Imaging and Television Spot Production.
