Fish fry being held Dec. 21
ELKHART — Elkhart Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
The all-you-can-eat meal costs $10 for adults, $5 for children between ages 5 and 12 and free for those age 5 and younger. Menu includes fish, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw and bread.
The Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 112 E. Lexington.
Spring enrollment open at Concord
ELKHART — Concord Community Schools is now accepting transfer student enrollment applications for the spring semester.
Students who do not live in the school district, but who would like to attend Concord Community Schools, must complete a Transfer Student Request Form. The form is available at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way.
Information about eligibility criteria, as well as a digital copy of the Transfer Student Request Form, can be found online at concord.k12.in.us/how-to-enroll.
Applicants will be accepted based on the availability of seats. Space is limited, so please complete and return forms as soon as possible.
Openings are currently available at the following buildings and grade levels:
Concord High School — ninth, 10th, and 11th grade
Concord Intermediate School — fifth grade
Concord East Side Elementary — Kindergarten
Concord Ox Bow Elementary — Kindergarten, first, second, third, and fourth grade
Concord South Side Elementary — Kindergarten, first, second, third, and fourth grade
Concord West Side Elementary — second, third, and 4fourth grade
1,200 Thanksgiving boxes donated
SOUTH BEND — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds casinos Thursday announced a donation of 1,200 Thanksgiving boxes to those in need.
Volunteers from the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos handed out 200 Thanksgiving boxes at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend. Boxes were provided on a first come, first serve basis to recipients in vehicles and there was a limit of one per household. Thanksgiving boxes were also provided to local churches and food pantries in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan, Decatur Human Services in Michigan and Feeding America in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Each Thanksgiving box included a turkey, potatoes, traditional stuffing, a can of corn, a can of cranberries, and a pumpkin roll.
“We are very proud to be part of this annual effort now in its fifth year,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. “The collaborative effort between Pokagon Citizens, Four Winds employees, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Decatur Human Services, Feeding America and local food pantries and churches is a wonderful expression of giving. We hope this contribution will warm the hearts of recipients and let them know they are cared for and appreciated.”
Two officers accept oath of office
ELKHART — The newest corrections officers for the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office will take their oaths on Monday and officially begin their service, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The oath of office will be held at 3 p.m. in Elkhart Superior Court 2, located at 315 S. Second St., with the officers accepting the oath from Judge Stephen Bowers.
The new officers are corrections officer Brevin Miller, who graduated from Fairfield High school in June 2019 and began his career with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 14, and corrections officer Sarah Nace, who started working with the sheriff’s office as booking specialist in April 2018. She graduated May 2016 from Ivy Tech Community College with an associate's degree and began her career as a corrections officer on Nov. 10.
