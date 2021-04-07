Fish fries set at KOC
ELKHART — The Elkhart Knights of Columbus Local 1043 will be hosting a fish fry April 16 and May 21 from 5-7 p.m.
All-you-can-eat fish, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw and bread will cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and children younger than 5 can eat for free.
This event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 112 E. Lexington Ave., Elkhart.
Carry-out and dine-in options are available.
Muir re-appointed to foundation board of trustees
Miranda Muir, general manager of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, has been re-appointed to the Education Foundation Board of Trustees for the International Association of Fairs & Expos.
“The scholarships and grants provided by the Education Foundation helped me tremendously in my earlier years,” Muir said in a press release. “I am honored to serve and give back to a cause that has molded me into the person I am today.”
The IAFE Education Foundation is a 5019(c)3 organization established in 2002 to provide support for the industry through grants, scholarships and funding of the IAFE’s Institute of Fair Management program.
The board consists of people who support the mission of the IAFE Education Foundation. Muir was selected as one of 12 individuals from a pool of fair industry professionals, and has served on the board of trustees since 2018.
The International Association of Fairs and Expositions, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation, serving state, provincial, regional and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions and expositions across the world.
For more information, visit www.4hfair.org or www.facebook.com/ElkhartCounty4HFair.
Greater Elkhart Chamber Third House meeting on Friday
The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host its final 2021 Third House Meeting April 16 from noon to 1:30 pm. This will be a virtual meeting.
There is no fee to attend, but registration is required at https://www.elkhart.org/event/third-house-meeting-4-2021-2021-04-16/
Get creative at Ligonier library
LIGONIER — People are invited to get creative at Ligonier Public Library this month.
Projects include:
Daffodil Art — Make a daffodil picture April 15 a 4:30 p.m. Sign up is required.
Rainbow Night — Create multiple rainbow-themed projects and experiments April 22 at 4:30 p.m. Sign up is required.
Perler Bead Creation Time — Stop in April 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. to create with perler beads. This is a stop in and go pro-gram. No sign up is required.
The library is located at 300 S. Main St. and can be reached at 260-894-4511.
