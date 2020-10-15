Fish dinner set for Saturday
GOSHEN — The Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary of Chapter No. 15, 708 W. Pike St., is hosting an all-you-can-eat fish dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The meals will consist of fish, french fries, coleslaw, dessert and bread and butter.
Cost is $8. Attendees may drive through, carry-out or dine in.
For more information, call 574-533-2924.
Nature center to host maple syrup tasting
LAGRANGE — Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South, will provide three different grades of pure maple syrup during a program from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 24.
Participants will get to taste a sample of each grade while learning about the process of making syrup. The program will be held outside around a campfire, and attendees will be spaced 6 feet apart. All ages are welcome.
Maple syrup will be for sale at the end of the program via cash or check. There is a limit of 25 people, and those interested are asked to RSVP to Leslie Arnold at larnold@lagrangecounty.org or call 260-463-4022.
Schoolhouse tour scheduled for Wednesday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County parks will offer visitors the chance to tour a century-old one-room schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park, 53373 C.R. 131, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Just down the road from Bonneyville Mill, the historic Baldwin One-room Schoolhouse stands as a reminder of a time when one room was enough to make a school, Elkhart County Parks officials stated in a news release. Now, the schoolhouse is opening its doors once again for monthly open house tours. Visitors are invited to catch a glimpse of what life was like for the average student of the mill valley more than a century ago.
The open house is free and open to the public. To promote a healthy environment for visitors and staff, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during the event.
The tour will take place at the Baldwin One Room Schoolhouse, located southeast of Bonneyville Mill’s main parking lot on C.R. 131.
More information is available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling 574-535-6458.
New holiday market coming to Howard Park
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Venues Parks & Arts recently announced a new, free event will be held Dec. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19 at the Howard Park Inovateus Solar Event Lawn. The Howard Holiday Market will bring a festive marketplace and invites the local community of makers, entrepreneurs and artists to offer curated goods.
“In a time when it's difficult to host events, we wanted to bring some magic to winter and encourage our community to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year,” Annie Smith, SBVPA’s chief development officer, said. “We hope everyone is able to make new memories with us heading into this spirited season.”
Vendors interested in participating in the market may apply online at visithowardpark.com/market. A limited number of vendors will be permitted each week, allowing for distancing to take place. Applications close Nov. 12. The Howard Holiday Market plans to follow all safety guidelines in accordance with the CDC and guidance from the St. Joseph County Health Department, including capacity limits, officials stated in the news release. A detailed precaution plan will be soon available. For more information, go to visithowardpark.com/holidaymarket.
