First UMC to hold meet and greet for pastor
MIDDLEBURY — First United Methodist Church of Middlebury, 720 S. Main St., welcomed Allison Yankey as their new pastor July 1.
Allison, who was raised in Fort Wayne, has served in several different communities, and moved to Middlebury from Portland, Indiana. She has a bachelor’s degree in Christian Ministries from Indiana Wesleyan University, and a master of divinity degree from Ashland Seminary. Yankey is married to Josh Yankey, who was raised in Millersburg, and who will teach math and computer science at Elkhart Memorial High School in the fall. They have three children, Calleigh, 10, Mackenna, 8, and Nathanael, 5.
Her first service was a drive-through worship service July 12 in the First UMC parking lot. A drive-through meet and greet will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. today at the church.
Hospital receives Baby-Friendly Re-Designation
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital recently announced it has achieved the international Baby-Friendly Re-Designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, an organization established by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the Baby-Friendly process,” Kristi Miller, director of The Birthplace at Goshen Hospital, said. “Our entire organization is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”
Boat-in worship service to focus on 'Giving it Our All'
The sermon title for this week's boat-in worship Sunday on Lake Wawasee is "Giving it Our All" with the scripture reading from I Timothy 6:20. Minister will be the Rev. Pat Park and worship leader will be the Rev. Harlan Steffen.
Music will be presented by trumpet player Dennis Gwizdala.
All are welcome to attend the service in swimsuits or “Sunday best” and everything in between, according to organizers. The service starts at 8:30 a.m. and lasts 30 minutes.
Boat-in worship will continue every Sunday through Sept. 6.
ADEC family forum series to continue July 27
BRISTOL — Parents and others from the community who wish to learn more about guardianship and supported decision-making are invited to a free webinar at noon July 27 hosted by ADEC’s director of protective services and guardianship Tobi Weirich.
“The goal of this is to inform the general public about ADEC and the guardianship process in the state of Indiana,” Weirich said. “This presentation will provide a general overview as well as resources the viewer can access for more information. My hope is this will reach anyone who has doubts or questions on how to help their loved one who may need some extra support.”
The event will be the latest in ADEC’s family forums series which is designed to provide families and children with the resources they need to make the best and informed decisions for themselves and/or their loved ones. ADEC will live stream the event via GoToMeeting. A weblink to the Guardianship Family Forum is posted online at ADECinc.com along with ADEC’s Facebook (@ADECservices) and Twitter (@1952) pages.
In addition to a testimonial from one of ADEC’s guardianship clients, Weirich will cover a variety of topics including: family guardianship vs. corporate guardianship; ADEC’s guardianship program as a template; the process when a person reaches 18 years of age; guardian responsibilities to the court; estate and person; termination of guardianship; alternatives to guardianship; power of attorney; and supported decision-making.
ADEC’s family forum series is supported by a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. This year’s family forum series began with the resource fair March 7 at Goshen College. ADEC held a virtual down hall with president and CEO Donna Belusar on May 19, which served as a bonus installment. Other upcoming quarterly family forums will include advice on maintaining benefits after employment (fall) and a review of ADEC’s skills and training center for young adults (winter).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.