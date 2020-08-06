Fine Arts Festival set for Aug. 15
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee is set to hold the sixth annual Lake Wawasee–Oakwood Fine Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Oakwood Resort.
A special event plan related to the COVID-19 pandemic was submitted and approved by the Kosciusko County Health Department, Chautauqua-Wawasee officials stated in a news release. Due to the governor’s executive order, face masks are required and attendees will practice social distancing. This year’s festival will feature 23 artists, which is fewer than prior years. In addition to artists, there will be one food vendor (The Rove), Huckleberry Winery, Naomi’s candies, and Joe’s Ice Cream. Outdoor tables and seating will be available.
The event is free to attend.
Fire department plans fundraiser
NEW PARIS — The New Paris Fire Department is conducting a fundraiser in which representatives will be going door to door contacting residents throughout the area asking for a $20 donation.
According to officials with the fire department, the donations will be used to purchase equipment in order to update and improve service to the community. Each household or business that makes a contribution will be offered a complimentary family portrait, fire officials stated in a news release.
Nurse practitioner transfers to orthopedics office
GOSHEN — Board certified nurse practitioner Kacy Davis has joined the pain management team at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, officials announced recently in a news release. She works closely with medical specialists to treat patients with chronic pain caused by injury, nerve damage and degenerative disease.
Previously, Davis worked at Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
Davis received a master’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Goshen College and a bachelor’s degree in health science from Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Hiking events set at Boot Lake Nature Preserve
ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks has two upcoming hiking events planned at Boot Lake Nature Preserve, 51430 C.R. 3.
Trail Trekkers: Prairie will be offered from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 17. This hike allows outdoor explorers between ages 6 to 9 to hike through Boot Lake Nature Preserve and learn what plants and animals call the prairie home. The entire program is outdoors, so participants are encouraged to dress for the weather. Register is required online by Aug. 14.
Hiking Club, which is being offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18, allows participants to step out for a self-led hike at the Preserve during the Hiking Club’s monthly event. The hike route will have signs placed along the path, so participants can spread out and walk at their own pace.
Registration online is required by Aug. 17.
All attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during the events. To register for any of the events or for more information, visit elkhartcountyparks.org or call 574-535-6458.
