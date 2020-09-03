Final boat-in worship of the season is Sunday
Scott Abbs will be playing his bagpipes for the prelude music and Janet Norris will be singing at this weekend’s Sunday boat-in worship on Lake Wawasee.
Josh Weiland, of Wawasee Bible Church, will give a sermon titled “A Vision for God’s Future” and Harlan Steffen, of Wawasee Lakeside Chapel, will be the worship leader.
This will be the last Sunday of the season for boat-in worship. Attendees can board the Lilly Pad Boat anchored at the Frog Restaurant before 7:45 a.m. or bring a lawn chair and sit on the shore at Oakwood Inn.
Service starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 9. Attendees may also anchor a boat around the Lilly Pad, which will be anchored in front of the Oakwood Inn.
Light the Night will be virtual event this year
KENDALLVILLE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 24th annual Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is switching to a statewide virtual event that will take place Oct. 3.
During the virtual event, teams will join with others from across the state in advancing LLS’s mission of providing support to individuals of all ages who have been diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and funding critically needed research for new therapies and cures, officials stated in a news release.
The virtual event, being held from 7-8 p.m., will have elements familiar to past Light the Night walks. Participants will be able to come together virtually and hold high their lanterns designating them as a cancer survivor, supporter, or as someone who lost a loved one to cancer. They can honor family members and friends in the virtual Remembrance Pavilion. Those who have successfully battled blood cancer can share their strength and courage in the virtual Survivors Circle, the news release stated.
There will also be a ceremony that pays tribute to those whose lives have been impacted by blood cancers. While participants won’t be walking together this year, there will be an opportunity during the virtual event to go outside for a mini-Light the Night walk.
Northeast Indiana teams and participants are encouraged to decorate their homes and turn on porch lights Oct. 3 in celebration of Light the Night, and to share photos from their watch parties and mini-walks on the Northeast Indiana Light the Night Facebook page at facebook.com/LightTheNightNEI. The Community Learning Center in Kendallville, which sits along the traditional Light the Night route at 401 E. Diamond St., will be lit up for the virtual event.
Teams and participants from Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, Whitley, and Allen counties, can register for the virtual event and start their fundraising journey at lightthenight.org/events/northeast-indiana. There’s also a link for those who wish to donate to an individual or team. Participants who register and raise at least $100 by Sept. 10 will receive a Light the Night T-shirt in advance of the virtual event.
The statewide Light the Night fundraising goal is $850,000.
For more information, contact Emilee Deming, campaign development manager, at emilee.deming@lls.org or 260-349-2558 or visit the Facebook page.
Lincoln Avenue lane closure announced
GOSHEN — The eastbound lane of Lincoln Avenue is closed from east of Steury to Blackport Drive to allow for the installation of a water main and pavement, city officials announced recently.
Traffic is one-way, heading westbound only. The intersections at North 22nd Street and Blackport Drive remain open except when water main work crosses them.
Access is maintained at Abshire Park and driveways on the south side of Lincoln Avenue. The Pumpkinvine Trail crossing at Lincoln Avenue also will be continuously maintained.
Work is expected to be completed Nov. 25, according to a news release.
