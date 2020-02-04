February lecture series begins today
GOSHEN — With this month being Black History Month, Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County will start the Mid Winter Lecture February series with Nekeisha Alayna Alexis-Baker, who serves as the Intercultural Competence and Undoing Racism coordinator at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart.
The lecture, titled "Race: A (White) Construct," will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. today at Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1225 Greencroft Drive.
The event is free and all are invited.
Fall enrollment open for Head Start programs
LAGRANGE — Head Start programs in Steuben and LaGrange counties are accepting applications for fall enrollment.
Children should be between ages 3 and 5 by Aug. 1, 2020, to be eligible. Centers are located in Fremont, Angola and LaGrange.
Program options include four or five days per week, 3½ hours to 6 hours per day.
For an application or more information, call 260-495-4775 or 800-551-9819.
Library offers Book Bites program
WAKARUSA — Book Bites, a drop-in story time designed to promote language and listening skills for children, will explore stories and activities to encourage a love of reading and learning.
The program will be held in the Children’s Room of the Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. "There's a Bird on Your Head" by Mo Willems is the featured book. Registration is not necessary.
Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art and activities in a fun and interactive way that will help build early literacy skills and kindergarten readiness. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Story Hour children will hear "Big Bear, Small Mouse" by Karma Wilson at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 10 and 11. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 who are registered for the program.
Beginning story hour introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs, rhymes, and activities for children ages 18 to 36 months. Registered children will hear "Big Bear Small Mouse" by Karma Wilson at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 12.
Sherry & Jerry Martin donated "Race to the Sun," by Rebecca Roanhorse, and "Beehive," by Jorey Hurley, to the library in memory of Lauren Moyer.
“Groundhog Day” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
Book club organizational meeting planned
ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum will host a book club organization meeting at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at Ruthmere’s Art Reference Library, 302 E. Beardsley Ave.
Interested book club members are invited to help structure the monthly program to be hosted by the Ruthmere.
The only requirement to take part in the Ruthmere Foundation program is that all book selections in some way relate to history. The genre of the club’s book selections will be up to the members to decide, but all genres will be considered, as long as it pertains to history or museums.
There is no cost to take part, except for the individual purchase of the monthly book selection if necessary. The club is open to Ruthmere Foundation members and the community. Attendees are asked to email ltomaszewski@ruthmere.org.
