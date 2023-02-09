ServSafe class/exam offered March 29
GOSHEN — ServSafe educates food service workers about food safety. ServSafe Food Protection Manager is the highest ServSafe certification. It satisfies Indiana requirements to become a Certified Food Protection manager and focuses on five aspects: foodborne microorganisms and allergens; personal hygiene; purchasing, receiving, and storage; preparing, cooking, and serving; and facilities, cleaning/sanitation, and managing pests.
The ServSafe Food Manager class will take place March 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen. Check-in will be at 7:45 a.m. The full one-day training includes a manual and proctored exam. The certification is valid for five years. A photo ID with signature is required to take the exam (driver’s license, state ID, student ID, military ID, employee ID, U.S. green card, or valid passport).
To register with a credit card, visit https://cvent.me/laaQRP or to register with a check, visit https://bit.ly/ServSafeElkhart329 to print out a mailable registration form. Registration deadline is March 20.
For more information, contact Emily Christ at ewitters@purdue.edu or 574-533-0554. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call 574-533-0554 by March 15.
Students to deliver peace speeches
GOSHEN — Five Goshen College students will speak on themes of peace and justice during the 2023 C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest on Feb. 21. The annual event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Umble Center and will be live-streamed to the public.
This year’s participants and their topics are:
• Daniel Eash-Scott on “Peace Behind the Plate: Power and Humility as an Umpire.”
• Jakyra Green on “The Privilege of Peace.”
• Mike Murrel on “The Pacifist Warrior.”
• Augusta Nafziger on “No Longer on the Same Page: How the Decline of Local News is Damaging our Democracy.”
• Caleb Shenk on “Protesting Taxation as a Peace-Seeking Accountant.”
The participants will deliver 8- to 10-minute speeches on topics related to peace and justice. The speeches will be judged on originality, integration of the topic and a peace position, and general standards of delivery.
The judges include: Gilberto Perez Jr., vice president for student life at Goshen College; Elizabeth Miller, director of the Institute for the Study of Global Anabaptism and assistant professor of history at Goshen College; and Malinda Berry, associate professor of theology and ethics; history, theology, and ethics department chair at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart.
Home & Outdoor Show coming to Warsaw
WARSAW — The 44th annual Home & Outdoor Show will take place March 24-26 at the Warsaw Community High School TRAC. This year’s show offers the opportunity to see what innovative and trending products local exhibitors have to offer.
Attendees will be able to speak with more than 60 experts and experienced consultants in a variety of industries. Along with Igloo Ice Cream and specialty coffees from Toasted Roast Coffees, the 2023 Home and Outdoor Show will be a fun event for the entire family. Attendees will be able to register to win many prizes and giveaways and take advantage of special pricing and other show incentives offered by many exhibitors.
For those interested in being an exhibitor, call the Builders Association of North Central Indiana at 574-267-6125.
This year’s event will again be at Warsaw Community High School’s Tiger Recreation and Activity Center, or TRAC. Kosciusko Connect is the premier sponsor for the 2023 Home and Outdoor Show. Cottage Watchman Security Systems is the gold sponsor.
Once again, admission and parking for the 2023 Home and Outdoor Show is free. The show runs from noon to 6 p.m. March 24; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25; and noon to 4 p.m. March 26.
For the latest information and to learn of any changes to the show, visit www.buildnci.com.