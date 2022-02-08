Council meeting set for Feb. 17
BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol will host a council meeting, via Zoom, Feb. 17.
If it is changed to an in-person meeting an update will be issued, according to a news release.
To take part go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84215031380?pwd=dEg2VnhqY0htc1UyaEpyQVBTbTFZdz09.
Dial in to 312-626-6799, and enter meeting ID 842 1503 1380, and passcode 872511
The session will open at 6:30 p.m., but the council meeting will not be called to order until 7 p.m.
Bethany student takes fifth place at speech competition
GOSHEN — The Bethany Christian High School speech team took fifth place at the Bishop Dwenger Del Nelson Memorial Tournament Saturday.
Senior Jacob Leininger was champion in impromptu and second in original oratory, and sophomore Nico Brenneman-Ochoa took third in impromptu, according to a news release.
Bethany will host a “sectional warm-up” tournament this coming Saturday.
Fairfield board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield Community School Board will take place Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
This session will take place prior to the board meeting at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, Goshen, according to a news release.
Nappanee Chamber to host annual dinner
NAPPANEE — The public is invited to the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner March 28 at Coppes Commons Event Center, 401 E. Market St.
Doors will open and registration will begin at 5:15 p.m. Social time is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., according to a news release.
The theme of the event is “Together We Are Stronger.” Special recognition will be presented to Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year, and three Excellence in Business awards.
Table sponsorships are available for $270, and individual seats are available for $30.
To make reservations or for more information, contact the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce at 574-773-7812.
Elkhart Chamber to meet Friday
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host its next Third House meeting Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The meeting is available both virtually and in-person at 418 S. Main St., Elkhart, according to a news release.
The meeting is free to attend, but registration is required. Attend online at www.elkhart.org/event/third-house-meeting-2-11-22/.
In-person attendance is limited to 30, the release said, and all in-person attendees must wear masks.
