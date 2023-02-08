Thursday Bingo in Millersburg
MILLERSBURG — Senior Recreation Day will take place at 1 p.m. each Thursday at Millersburg Town Hall, 201 W. Washington St.
This week, and on every second and fourth Thursday of each month, Thursday will be Bingo Day, and participants are asked to bring a wrapped white elephant gift.
Town council to meet Thursday
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet in executive session at 4:50 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall, 345 N. Morton St.
The topic will be to receive information about and/or interview perspective employees, a news release stated.
COVID-19 clinic set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, will hold its next COVID-19 health clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Arena Michiana, 2401 Middlebury St.
All services are free of cost. No documents are required. Community members are invited to register for their appointments by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
The omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 continues to spread. It is the most transmissible COVID-19 strain yet, can evade previous immunity, and is resistant to many existing drugs and treatment. Health experts urge that people get the updated (bivalent) booster ASAP, especially if they are 65 or older, are immunocompromised, or have underlying medical conditions. Updated boosters provide extra protection against XBB.1.5 infection and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization.
To help address transportation barriers, NIHHC is offering a $25 gas gift card to anyone who has an appointment and receives the flu or COVID-19 vaccine. Free tacos will be offered for all attendees.
To learn more, visit www.nihhc.com.
Genealogical society to offer help session
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society is offering a help session for anyone who is interested in starting their family history or have run into a “brick wall” with their research.
The session will take place in the society’s library at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18.
Members of the society will be available to assist participants, who will have access to all the resources available. It is free and open to the public.
To learn more, visit elkhartcogensoc.org.
Toastmasters hosts contest
GOSHEN — On Feb. 1, Maple City Toastmasters hosted a public speaking contest as part of the Toastmasters International contest in 2023.
Maple City Toastmasters hosted contests for both categories, Humorous Speech Contest and the International Speech Contest, a news release stated. Thavisith Mounsithiraj received first place for his international speech, and Joel Hawkins was declared the winner in the Humorous Speech category.
Maple City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 11:10 a.m. to noon at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St. Visit them online at https://9642.toastmastersclubs.org.
To learn more about Toastmasters, visit www.toastmasters.org or follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Council candidate withdraws from race
NAPPANEE — Brayton Taylor, a former candidate for 2nd District Common Council for the city of Nappanee, has withdrawn from the race.
The announcement came from Elkhart County Clerk of the Circuit Court office Tuesday.