Northwood teacher earns fellowship
WAKARUSA — Samantha Willsey, of Northwood Middle School, has been selected by the non-profit organization Ecology Project International to participate in an 8-day teacher fellowship in Baja, Mexico.
EPI is a field science and conservation organization that partners scientists with local and international students and educators in ecological hotspots including in Costa Rica, the Galapagos, Belize, Mexico, and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
This EPI Teacher Fellowship takes place March 5 to 12. For more information on EPI’s programs or how teachers can apply for next year’s EPI Teacher Fellowships, visit their website at www.ecologyproject.org/teacher-fellowships.
Redevelopment commission to meet
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Redevelopment Commission will host a work session Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
The session will take place at Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St, according to a news release.
Hudson man injured in hunting accident
STEUBEN COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting accident that occurred Saturday morning in northwest Steuben County.
Gunnar Penick, 23, of Hudson, was coyote hunting on private property when the accident occurred, according to a news release.
Initial investigation reveals that Penick was removing his firearm from the cab of his truck to hunt when it discharged striking him in his upper left arm.
Penick was transported to Cameron Community Hospital in Angola in good condition, the release said.
Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to follow safe firearms handling procedures when transporting firearms in vehicle and always remembering the safest way to transport a firearm is unloaded and properly cased.
ORV accident claims life of Fort Wayne woman
ALLEN COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Allen County.
At approximately 12:30 a.m., Thomas Tippman, 51, of Fort Wayne, was operating a side-by-side ORV with three passengers on a frozen pond on private property near the 8600 block of Flutter Road in Fort Wayne, according to a news release.
While maneuvering the ORV, on a sharp turn, the ORV flipped ejecting and pinning Suzanne Tippman, 50, underneath.
Suzanne Tippman was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne and was later pronounced dead.
None of the occupants on the ORV were wearing helmets, safety harness/seatbelts, or protective riding gear, the release stated. The accident is still under investigation.
Conservation officers remind everyone to wear a helmet, protective riding gear, and safety harnesses/seatbelts when operating off-road vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.