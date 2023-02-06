Town council to meet today
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. today, eastern time, via Zoom.
To join go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193 pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09.
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
School board to meet Wednesday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corporation Board will meet Wednesday in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the corporation office at 0825 E 075 North.
This will be followed by a regular school board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
This is a meeting of the Lakeland School Board in a public setting and for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated on the agenda.
Library events set for mid February
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will host a number of upcoming programs and events.
All ages can decorate Valentine’s Day cookies from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 14, in the downstairs meeting room. The library will provide the cookies and everything need to decorate.
Children still have time to complete valentines for residents at the Waters of Syracuse, formerly Miller’s Merry Manor. Come into the library and decorate a pre-cut heart before turning it in at the children’s desk by Feb. 13. Staff members will then deliver the hearts to residents Feb. 14.
The adult book club will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 16, in the library’s downstairs meeting room and at 6 p.m. Feb. 21, via Zoom to discuss “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. The book follows Tova Sullivan as she begins working the night shift at the Sowell Bay Aquarium, where she meets the curmudgeonly Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus. Copies of the book are available at the library or digitally through the Libby app.
For information or to receive a Zoom invitation, contact Becky at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us.
The gaming session runs from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 15, in the Rosalyn Jones Room, which houses the library’s young adult space. Contact young adult services assistant Amber Weber, aweber@syracuse.lib.in.us, for more details.
Young adults can also join Color & Chill from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 16, in the Rosalyn Jones Room.
To learn more, contact the library at 574-457-3022 or go to www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Elkhart, LaGrange streams stocked with brown trout
INDIANAPOLIS — The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January.
Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately three inches long, a news release stated. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
The six streams stocked included Pigeon River (Steuben/LaGrange counties), Solomon Creek (Elkhart County), Little Elkhart River (LaGrange/Elkhart counties), Rowe Eden Ditch (LaGrange/Elkhart counties), Cobus Creek (Elkhart County), and Little Kankakee River (LaPorte County).
The season for harvesting trout closed Dec. 31 of last year and will reopen April 29. Anglers can still fish the newly stocked streams before then, but any trout caught must be released back into the water immediately.
Brown trout have the potential to live multiple years in northern Indiana trout streams. They will likely provide excellent fishing opportunities when the season reopens and will continue to do so annually, the release added.
Anglers 18 and older must have an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. Learn more about purchasing a fishing license at on.IN.gov/huntfishlicenseretailers.
To learn more, visit wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking.