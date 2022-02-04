Museum to show documentary next week
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 211 W. Lincoln Ave., will be hosting a showing of the documentary “New Growth on an Old Tree: The Life and Legacy of John F. Funk” Friday at 1 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public and proper measures will be in place to ensure the safety of attendees, according to a news release.
Funk opened the Mennonite Publishing Co. in the 1860s and, among other things, produced Herald of the Truth newspaper.
The documentary was created by Prairie Street Mennonite Church in Elkhart as part of the congregation’s 150th anniversary, and was written and produced Nelson Kraybill, who will be on hand for the showing to introduce the documentary as well as answer audience questions.
After the showing, participants are invited to visit the museum exhibits, including “Crossroads of Elkhart County: Making a Place,” which features Funk and his history.
Partial road closure announced
GOSHEN — The partial closure of Mishawaka Road, between U.S. 33 and Minuteman Way, will begin March 14 and end Oct. 24.
The purpose of the closure to replace the bridge carrying Mishawaka Road over Yellow Creek, according to a news release.
The bridge is being replaced in phases to minimize traffic disruption beginning with the north half of the structure.
County board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
The public is invited to attend, according to a news release. Reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees due to COVID-19 may be imposed.
Energy-assistance programs announced
MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. has created two new energy-assistance programs for eligible seniors, active U.S. military and veterans who are struggling to pay past due energy bills.
Both programs, Supply Energy Resources to Veterans (SERV) and Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource (SILVER), offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to those who qualify, according to a news release.
SERV is an income-eligible assistance program available for active military and eligible veteran NIPSCO customers who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges.
SILVER is an income-eligible assistance program available for NIPSCO’s senior citizen customers 60 years of age or older who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges.
To see the full list of requirements for SERV and SILVER, customers should visit NIPSCO.com/IncomeEligible.
