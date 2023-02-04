School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS administrative center at 56853 Northridge Drive, a news release stated.
Board of education to meet Thursday
TOPEKA — The Westview School Corp. Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office at 1545 S. 600 West, a news release stated.
Poster contest now underway
ELKHART — The Elkhart Human Relations Commission is currently hosting its first annual youth poster contest.
This event is sponsored by the Elkhart County Board of Realtors and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a news release stated. The contest will run from Feb. 1 to March 3 and is open to all first through 12th graders in the city of Elkhart. Poster boards are provided for free and winners will be announced March 20.
Create a clear and positive message about the theme “Fair Housing for All” is the goal of the contest.
The link to the contest rules and entry form is at elkhartindiana.org/download/70/document-type/17944/2023-elkhart-human-relations-poster-contest.pdf.
To learn more, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=61IC8e_L2ms.
Grant workshop set for Feb. 23
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation will host a grant workshop Feb. 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Foundation’s Community Room, 045 N. 250 West.
The Community Foundation encourages nonprofit organizations considering submitting an application for a Community Impact Grant in 2023 to attend the workshop, a news release stated. The Community Foundation’s spring funding cycle is open and applications are due April 3.
Topics at the workshop will include an overview of the Community Impact Grant program, the online application portal, funding opportunities, and tips to tailor a strong story. The Community Foundation aims to support nonprofit needs and provide innovative programs and services for local residents through its grantmaking program. The grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have supported the unrestricted charitable funds at the Community Foundation.
The Community Foundation seeks proposals for innovative or creative projects with significant impact on the community. Nonprofit organizations serving LaGrange County are eligible to apply in six areas: arts and culture, community development, recreation, health and human services, education and environment.
Those who register and attend will have a chance to win a gift valued at $35. To learn more and to RSVP for the grant workshop, visit lccf.net/events.
In addition, graduating LaGrange County high school seniors who are planning to apply for a scholarship being offered through the foundation have until Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. to submit their applications. Students can apply online at LCCF.net/scholarships.
Mall open for exercise walkers
MISHAWAKA — The University Park Mall, 6501 Grape Road, will open its doors early, at 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, to accommodate mall walkers.
Doors will be open at the Barnes & Noble entrance for anyone looking for a safe place to exercise by walking, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.verywellfit.com/mall-walking-3435072.